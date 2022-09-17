OU trick play sees Brayden Willis toss 24-yard TD pass to Marcus Major

LINCOLN, Neb. — Brayden Willis, the tight end-turned-quarterback during a trick play in Oklahoma’s 49-14 win over Nebraska, was kiddingly asked if he was ready for a full-time position change.

“I mean, I played quarterback in high school, so I might have to switch. I might give 8 (Dillon Gabriel) a run. But, nah, I think I’ll stay at tight end. I think I’ll have a better run at tight end,” Willis said after Saturday’s contest.

OU dialed up a double-pass against the Huskers, with Willis catching a lateral from quarterback Dillon Gabriel. The tight end then lofted a perfect pass for a wide-open Marcus Major out of the backfield for the 28-7 lead.

“We did it in fall camp. I didn't get the ball out in time and I thought I was fired for it. We had tryouts and I won the tryouts again, so it's good to get out there and get a good look and actually be able to throw that pass,” said Willis, who said he had no nerves throwing the pass.

The result wasn’t only Willis’ first pass, it was Major’s first scoring reception.

As picture-perfect as the scoring play looked, there was a wee bit of apprehension from offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby.

“We threw it one time in fall camp and he threw it about 13 yards over his head, so I was a little uptight about it,” Lebby said. “But I felt good about it. He was good in practice all week, and he did a great job of getting it out of his hand. Then Marcus made a great play, so that was good.

What did Willis think when Lebby confessed that there was a misfire during a practice?

“I think that's a little bit of an exaggeration. It was batted down,” Willis said with a grin. “I waited a little bit too long, the timing was off, but I told coach, 'The arm talent's there, the timing was just off,' so I think that might've been a little exaggeration but seriously, though, I'm glad he gave me another opportunity and I'm glad I was able to complete it and get a touchdown off of it.”

“Love it,” Gabriel said when asked about the gadget play. “I think he dialed up a good throw. It got there and he completed it. That’s a great thing. We just have a lot of belief in Coach Leb and the staff and what they dial up for us. We just go out and do it to the best of our ability. When you do your job well and right, good things will happen.”