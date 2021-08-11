OU transfer Mike Woods: 'Every college football wide receiver wants to be in an offense like that"

Mike Woods’ college football journey had a crazy seven days last April.
On a Saturday, the wide receiver caught the first touchdown of Arkansas’ spring game. The following Tuesday, Woods announced he was entering the transfer portal. His career would end at a different school.
By Friday, Woods said he was transferring to Oklahoma.
Arkansas’ loss definitely was the Sooners’ gain this off-season.
Woods caught 32 passes for 619 yards and five touchdowns for the Razorbacks last year. He averaged 19.3 yards per reception, which would have ranked third-best in the Big 12 in 2020.
The 6-1, 198-pounder could be the deep threat that excels in Lincoln Riley’s offense, similar to Dede Westbrook and Marquise Brown.
Woods met with the media for the first time on Wednesday. The first question posed to him – what sparked the decision to transfer for Oklahoma?
“It was just something that was on my mind and I felt it was the best move for my career to just find another opportunity. And as a wide receiver, you look at OU every year putting out these big numbers and every receiver wants to be in an offense like this,” Woods said. “So it was pretty easy when they reached out to me. You see what Coach Riley does with transfers, and what his receivers are doing and also his quarterbacks, so it was a pretty easy decision.”
Woods is a close friend with former Sooners star CeeDee Lamb. That acquaintance helped pave the move to Oklahoma.
“I look at his career and his three quarterbacks that he played with. It’s two Heismans, two first overall picks, Heisman runner-ups, first-rounder. When you look at that, your eyes get big and you’re just like ‘Man, what would that be like?,’” Woods said. “Every college football wide receiver wants to be in an offense like that, and also you see how smooth the transitions are for people that transfer in here. Like I said, it was a no-brainer how I felt that could help my career.”
Before Woods graduated at Magnolia (Texas) High School, he was strongly recruited. Last April’s process was much speedier, he said.
“It was very, very hectic. I had many teams reaching out to me, and honestly I wanted to end it a little earlier than I did but, my mom wanted me to go ahead and meet with a few more people,” Woods said. “But it was very hectic and like I said, it was pretty easy decision for me, seeing what Coach Riley does with transfers and quarterbacks and receivers — and as a whole offense.”
Upon Woods’ arrival in Norman, he began building chemistry with Spencer Rattler.
There were a lot of summer workouts, with almost four-days-a-week throwing sessions. Off the field, there was plenty of study work with the playbook. The required reading would help the offensive transition better.
Rattler said he’s built rapport with the transfer wide receiver.
“He's a lengthy, tall, bigger receiver so it gives me options to put the ball up,” Rattler said. “What stands out to me is how he has long arms, and he can go get the ball. You can throw it up high, he'll go get it. He's got good top-end speed and sharp cuts, all that.
“He's a complete receiver and we’ve got to keep developing that chemistry. It's not fully there yet, but it'll be there before the season for sure. I'm excited to see him in fall camp, as well.”