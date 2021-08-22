OU top-rated 2023 class strengthened by Brandon Inniss, nation's top wide receiver prospect

“You don’t see a lot of quarterbacks change their plans. They decide early and then they want to build their class,” McCuistion said. “Malachi is obviously doing a very nice job … Malachi is getting a chance to see these guys, talk to them and really be engaged.”

The early commitments could also be a product of the transfer portal. Oklahoma can find players to fill spots via transfers much easier now that immediately eligibility is granted.

Lincoln Riley said the portal is going to change high school signings unless rules limiting scholarship offers to 25 is altered.

“If I had a forum with every high school recruit and parent in America that had nothing to do with Oklahoma or any school, one thing I would tell them what I said the other day that you’re competing against every other transfer in America, which right now is in the thousands,” Riley recently said. “The game has changed, people have to adapt to it. Until they change that 25 initially, or if they do. Until that happens, it’s going to continue to be less high school guys across the country.”

McCuistion points out two NFL-potential players — running back Eric Gray and wide receiver Mike Woods — who transferred into this year’s class and took two spots.

“I think there’s absolutely a trickle-down effect where you are going to see maybe teams signing 18-to-20 guys instead of 25 and take a few more transfers that can help them immediately,” McCuistion said.

