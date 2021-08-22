OU top-rated 2023 class strengthened by Brandon Inniss, nation's top wide receiver prospect

Oklahoma’s offensive inventory appears to be shaping up for an impending move to the Southeastern Conference.
Brandon Inniss, considered the top-rated wide receiver in the 2023 recruiting class, spent his Sunday afternoon announcing his commitment to play football at OU. He broke the news at his high school — American Heritage in Plantation, Florida — during a segment on CBS Sports.
Inniss said Lincoln Riley and wide receivers coach Dennis Simmons will “get the best out of me” when he arrives on campus. He had 32 catches for 811 yards and eight touchdowns while playing at TRU Prep Academy as a sophomore.
The high school star is excited about the opportunity to help OU’s move to a new conference.
“I’m very excited to play in the SEC in years to come,” Inniss said. “It really didn’t matter. Oklahoma felt like a home away from home.”
What will he bring to Oklahoma?
“They are getting a do-it-all wide receiver,” he said. “I can play outside. I can play the slow. I can block. I can catch. I can do anything you want. I’m a great leader and a great teammate as well.”
Inniss’ pledge is non-binding until he signs a letter of intent in December 2022. He is preparing for his junior season at Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage High School.
Fifteen months between a verbal commitment and officially signing is a lifetime in the recruiting game. But OU has also stacked up a five-star quarterback (Malachi Nelson) and three strong four-star skill position players (tight end Luke Hasz from Bixby, wide receiver Makai Lemon and running back Treyaun Webb) to currently earn the No. 1 team recruiting rank for 2023 by Rivals.
If these players stick to their commitments, how strong a foundation will this be for years to come?
Josh McCuistion from SoonerScoop.com has covered Oklahoma recruiting for two decades. While he doesn’t see OU landing the top one or two players from each position for 2023 (like Nelson and Inniss currently are), he does recognize the Sooners are in a very good spot.
“This should be Oklahoma’s best class in 15 years and I’m saying that 15 months out,” McCuistion said. It’s crazy. But the pieces are there and it seems like barring something really fundamental changing that Oklahoma should do extremely well.”
Why would Inniss announce for the Sooners so early? Perhaps an opportunity to play with five-star 2023 quarterback Malachi Nelson played a factor.
Caleb Williams, OU’s five-star quarterback who entered with the 2021 class, didn’t have a chance to build his recruiting class. COVID disallowed campus visits while could have brought together face-to-face contact with potential recruits.
“You don’t see a lot of quarterbacks change their plans. They decide early and then they want to build their class,” McCuistion said. “Malachi is obviously doing a very nice job … Malachi is getting a chance to see these guys, talk to them and really be engaged.”
The early commitments could also be a product of the transfer portal. Oklahoma can find players to fill spots via transfers much easier now that immediately eligibility is granted.
Lincoln Riley said the portal is going to change high school signings unless rules limiting scholarship offers to 25 is altered.
“If I had a forum with every high school recruit and parent in America that had nothing to do with Oklahoma or any school, one thing I would tell them what I said the other day that you’re competing against every other transfer in America, which right now is in the thousands,” Riley recently said. “The game has changed, people have to adapt to it. Until they change that 25 initially, or if they do. Until that happens, it’s going to continue to be less high school guys across the country.”
McCuistion points out two NFL-potential players — running back Eric Gray and wide receiver Mike Woods — who transferred into this year’s class and took two spots.
“I think there’s absolutely a trickle-down effect where you are going to see maybe teams signing 18-to-20 guys instead of 25 and take a few more transfers that can help them immediately,” McCuistion said.