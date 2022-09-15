 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OU to dedicate Selmon Brothers statue ahead Big 12 opener on Sept. 24

  • Updated
  • 0
From left to right, brothers Lee Roy, Lucious and Dewey Selmon at the Switzer Center in Norman in 2005. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World File

NORMAN — A monument to three of the finest defensive players in Oklahoma's football history will be dedicated ahead of the Sooners' Big 12 opener next weekend.

OU announced plans Thursday afternoon for the Sept. 24 unveiling of the Selmon Brothers statue — honoring Sooner legends Lucious, Dewey and Lee Roy — prior to the Week 4 visit from Kansas State.

A ceremony is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. near the northeast corner of Oklahoma Memorial Stadium and will be open to the public with university president Joseph Harroz, athletic director Joe Castiglione and former OU coach Barry Switzer are expected to speak. Lucious and Dewey, the remaining brothers, and members of the Selmon family will be honored on the field between the first and second quarters of that night's game. 

OU first announced plans for the statue honoring the trio from the family farm in Eufaula last September. 

The Selmon brothers anchored the Sooners defense from 1971-75. Over that span, OU amassed a record of 54-3-1 while collecting four Big 8 championships and two national titles. Together, the brothers combined for 96 starts, 915 tackles and 96 tackles for loss in Norman. And in 1973, the Selmon's made history when all three started on the Sooners' defensive line. 

"It's been a project of great love and respect," Castiglione told the Tulsa World Thursday. "As much as it is a recognition of the unique achievement of three brothers that played and started at the same time — which hasn't ever happened and is highly unlikely to happen again — it's not just what they accomplished on the football field, but their contributions to humanity off the field.

"It's not just a recognition of achievement. It's really a way to remind what truly represents greatness in sport and beyond."

Lee Roy Selmon, who passed away in 2011, will be represented by family. More than 130 friends and member of the Selmon family are expected on hand for the event. 

eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

OU beat Writer

I came to the Tulsa World as an intern in 2019, returned in Aug. 2021 and now cover the Sooners with Eric Bailey. I'm a New Yorker, a graduate of the University of Missouri and an avid soccer (read: fútbol) fan. Let's talk: eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

