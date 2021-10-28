OU to begin construction of Love's Field, a $27 million stadium for softball program

Oklahoma’s championship softball program will call a new $27 million stadium home with an aim toward the 2024 season.
Love’s Field will be constructed just south of the OU Softball Complex. It doubles the current stadium’s seating capacity. It will have increased fan amenities and state-of-the-art training facilities for the players and coaches.
Love’s Travel Stops provided the lead and naming gift to the stadium. The Oklahoma City-based company has pledged $9 million. It will match dollar-for-dollar additional donations up to $3 million, which could result in a total gift of $12 million. It’s the largest philanthropic gift directed to a female specific sport program in OU athletics history.
Groundbreaking will likely happen in 2022 with the expectation of opening in 2024. It will be located at the northwest corner of South Jenkins Avenue and Imhoff Road, approximately one-half mile south of the current stadium location.
"I can't put into words how grateful I am and our program is for the generosity of Love's Travel Stops and the Love family," Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso said in a statement. "They share our championship mindset and have embraced not only the success of our program, but the culture we've built among our student-athletes and fans. They also recognize that for us to maintain the level of excellence we've achieved, we must be a national leader in all aspects of our program, including our facility.
“Love's is empowering women to reach the absolute pinnacle of achievement while inspiring the next generation to look to the future with the biggest dream. As we see at a moment like this, dreams really do come true."
OU has been home to sellouts during the season and, this month, drew large crowds for fall exhibition games. Capacity will increase to 3,000. The current stadium can seat 1,378 and temporary seating can move that to around 1,900.
Parking will be at the existing paved lot at the Lloyd Noble Center, which is across the street from the new site.
The footprint of the new stadium complex will be 44,000 square feet, nearly three times as big as the current 15,150 at the present facility. There will be a 10,500 square-foot indoor training facility (double the current size) and includes team spaces for a training room, locker room and classroom.
Jenny Love Meyer is the chief culture officer and executive vice president of Love’s.
"The program (Coach Gasso) has built aligns with Love's core values of integrity, perseverance and strong work ethic ... We are proud to have our name associated with this program and the new stadium that's so well deserved by the team,” Meyer said.
Gasso has been the Sooners’ softball coach for the past 27 years. OU has won five national championships under Gasso, including the 2021 title.
More than $20 million has been raised through the Sooner Club. Love’s Field is expect to be fully funded by direct private support, making it the most ever privately fundraised for a female student-athlete facility, according to OU. Architects and facility planners are completing design concepts.
"This transformative gift from Love's Travel Stops turns our dream of building a best-in-class softball facility at the University of Oklahoma into a reality," said OU President Joseph Harroz. "What a fitting tribute to Patty Gasso's remarkable run of five national and 20 conference championships. She defines excellence and is a critical part of the heartbeat of our university.
Not surprisingly, that success has drawn a passionate fanbase, and this exceptional donation catapults the momentum of OU Softball even higher. Many future generations of student-athletes and Sooner fans will be impacted by the generosity of our friends at Love's, and we are remarkably grateful for their support."
Photos: OU celebrates national championship in softball
