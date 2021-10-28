OU to begin construction of Love's Field, a $27 million stadium for softball program

“Love's is empowering women to reach the absolute pinnacle of achievement while inspiring the next generation to look to the future with the biggest dream. As we see at a moment like this, dreams really do come true."

OU has been home to sellouts during the season and, this month, drew large crowds for fall exhibition games. Capacity will increase to 3,000. The current stadium can seat 1,378 and temporary seating can move that to around 1,900.

Parking will be at the existing paved lot at the Lloyd Noble Center, which is across the street from the new site.

The footprint of the new stadium complex will be 44,000 square feet, nearly three times as big as the current 15,150 at the present facility. There will be a 10,500 square-foot indoor training facility (double the current size) and includes team spaces for a training room, locker room and classroom.

Jenny Love Meyer is the chief culture officer and executive vice president of Love’s.

"The program (Coach Gasso) has built aligns with Love's core values of integrity, perseverance and strong work ethic ... We are proud to have our name associated with this program and the new stadium that's so well deserved by the team,” Meyer said.