OU to announce 'expansive media rights deal" with ESPN+

The University of Oklahoma is poised to announce a new media rights deal and streaming home for its athletic events, a source confirmed to the Tulsa World on Thursday morning.

Official news of an agreement with ESPN+ is expected to be released later today.

The Sports Business Journal called the contract “the most expansive media rights deal for an individual athletic program on the streaming service.”

ESPN+ will broadcast more than 100 live sporting events for OU including one football game each season. There will be a handful of men’s and women’s basketball games shown, studio shows and archived content.

There will also be a specific landing page on the platform that directs viewers to “SoonerVision on ESPN+” according to SBJ. There’s nothing currently like that on the streaming service.

It replaces OU’s contract with Bally Sports (which was formerly Fox Sports Net). Oklahoma’s deal with Bally Sports expires this summer.

OU's new platform begins on August 1.

The new contract’s financial terms are unknown. The deal is linked to OU as long as that school remains in the Big 12.

Oklahoma and Texas are contractually obligated to stay in the Big 12 through the 2024-25 academic year. It’s yet to be known if the departure could come sooner through negotiations with the conference.

ESPN+ is an online-only streaming service that currently broadcasts Big 12 events on its platform, which began in 2019.

Oklahoma (FSN/Bally’s) and Texas (Longhorn Network) has not produced and delivered programming via Big 12 Now on ESPN+, which includes one football game per season for the other eight schools. OU and Texas have been featured as road teams on that platform.

OU’s 10-year agreement with FSN/Bally’s began in 2012, which coincided with the last time that realignment welcomed two schools (TCU and West Virginia) to the Big 12.

