NORMAN — When Austin Stogner decided he wanted to return to Oklahoma for his final season in college football, his first call didn’t go to head coach Brent Venables or tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley.

Instead, Stogner dialed up Tanner Schafer, the former OU quarterback now serving in a graduate assistant role with the Sooners.

“I used to live with him and he’s a coach now,” Stogner said Thursday afternoon. “So I called him and I was like ‘Hey, can you talk to them? I want to come back’. So that’s how it went from there. I was just hoping they’d say yes.

"If they said no it would have been a little awkward.”

The answer Stogner got was a yes and he committed to OU out of the transfer portal in early December, sealing a full-circle comeback with the program in which he began his college career all the way back in 2019.

After hauling in 47 passes and eight touchdowns three seasons with the Sooners, Stogner hit the transfer portal for the first time in December 2021 in the wake of Lincoln Riley’s departure for USC, eventually joining former OU quarterback Spencer Rattler at South Carolina for the 2022 season.

“When I left it was so crazy,” Stogner said. “Everything kind of hit the fan and I just tried to make the best decision for me and I thought that was me leaving.”

Playing under former Sooners assistant Shane Beamer with the Gamecocks, Stogner caught 20 passes for 210 yards and a touchdown in his fourth college season. At the end of it, Stogner hit the portal again, opting for a fifth year and a return to Norman.

“Coming back, I wanted to play another year,” Stogner explained. “(Didn’t want it to be) 40 years looking back wishing I’d had played another season of football in a place that I love and that’s coming back here.”

“Once (OU was an option), I didn’t talk to anybody in the portal,” he added. “I didn’t text anybody back. Colorado, West Virginia. Ole Miss. SMU. I just wanted to be here.”

