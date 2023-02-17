Feb.16, 2023 video. The Sooners open spring practice in about 30 days. Video courtesy/OU Athletics
NORMAN — When Austin Stogner decided he wanted to return to Oklahoma for his final season in college football, his first call didn’t go to head coach Brent Venables or tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley.
Instead, Stogner dialed up Tanner Schafer, the former OU quarterback now serving in a graduate assistant role with the Sooners.
“I used to live with him and he’s a coach now,” Stogner said Thursday afternoon. “So I called him and I was like ‘Hey, can you talk to them? I want to come back’. So that’s how it went from there. I was just hoping they’d say yes.
"If they said no it would have been a little awkward.”
The answer Stogner got was a yes and he committed to OU out of the transfer portal in early December, sealing a full-circle comeback with the program in which he began his college career all the way back in 2019.
After hauling in 47 passes and eight touchdowns three seasons with the Sooners, Stogner hit the transfer portal for the first time in December 2021 in the wake of Lincoln Riley’s departure for USC, eventually joining former OU quarterback Spencer Rattler at South Carolina for the 2022 season.
“When I left it was so crazy,” Stogner said. “Everything kind of hit the fan and I just tried to make the best decision for me and I thought that was me leaving.”
Playing under former Sooners assistant Shane Beamer with the Gamecocks, Stogner caught 20 passes for 210 yards and a touchdown in his fourth college season. At the end of it, Stogner hit the portal again, opting for a fifth year and a return to Norman.
“Coming back, I wanted to play another year,” Stogner explained. “(Didn’t want it to be) 40 years looking back wishing I’d had played another season of football in a place that I love and that’s coming back here.”
“Once (OU was an option), I didn’t talk to anybody in the portal,” he added. “I didn’t text anybody back. Colorado, West Virginia. Ole Miss. SMU. I just wanted to be here.”
Photos: OU hosts February media day for new football players
The sun sets behind the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Senior defensive lineman Trace Ford speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Freshman quarterback Jackson Arnold speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Oklahoma football head coach Brent Venables speaks during a press conference at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Sophomore linebacker Dasan McCullough speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Oklahoma football head coach Brent Venables speaks during a news conference at the Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday in Norman.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
Oklahoma football head coach Brent Venables speaks during a press conference at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Oklahoma football head coach Brent Venables speaks during a press conference at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Senior defensive back Reggie Pearson speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Freshman running back Kalib Hicks speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Freshman defensive back Erik McCarty speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Freshman offensive lineman Cayden Green speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Freshman offensive lineman Cayden Green speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Freshman defensive lineman Derrick LeBlanc speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Freshman defensive back Makari Vickers speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Freshman offensive lineman Joshua Bates speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Freshman defensive back Jasiah Wagoner speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Junior defensive back Kendel Dolby speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Junior defensive back Kendel Dolby speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Freshman quarterback Jackson Arnold speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Senior defensive lineman Trace Ford speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Freshman defensive lineman Ashton Sanders speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Freshman defensive lineman Ashton Sanders speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Freshman defensive back Peyton Bowen speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Freshman defensive back Peyton Bowen laughs during an interview at a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Freshman running back Daylan Smothers speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Freshman running back Daylan Smothers speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Junior tight end Blake Smith speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Junior tight end Blake Smith speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Senior offensive lineman Walter Rouse speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Freshman defensive lineman Adepoju Adenawore speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Freshman running back Chapman McKowan speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Senior offensive lineman Walter Rouse speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Sophomore linebacker Dasan McCullough speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Freshman quarterback Jackson Arnold speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Freshman running back Kalib Hicks speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Senior defensive back Reggie Pearson speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Freshman linebacker Phil Picciotti speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Senior defensive lineman Davon Sears speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Senior defensive lineman Jacob Lacey speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Junior wide receiver Andrel Anthony speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Senior defensive lineman Rondell Bothroyd speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Junior offensive lineman Caleb Shaffer speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday in Norman.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
Senior defensive lineman Rondell Bothroyd speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Senior tight end Austin Stogner speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
The sun sets behind the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!