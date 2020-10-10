OU-Texas: Who wins and why by Guerin Emig

Trust the experienced QB
Both quarterbacks are throwing costly interceptions. Both defenses are tackling poorly. Both coaches are enduring criticism. It's an OU-Texas game that seems sadly fitting in such a tumultuous year. When in doubt, and there is serious doubt on both sides, trust the experienced quarterback. Sam Ehlinger, with the help with a struggling OU secondary, outplays Spencer Rattler.
Texas 34, OU 26
