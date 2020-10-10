 Skip to main content
OU-Texas: Who wins and why by Guerin Emig

OU-Texas: Who wins and why by Guerin Emig

Lincoln Riley

Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley holds up the Golden Hat trophy after the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.

 Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World

Trust the experienced QB

Both quarterbacks are throwing costly interceptions. Both defenses are tackling poorly. Both coaches are enduring criticism. It's an OU-Texas game that seems sadly fitting in such a tumultuous year. When in doubt, and there is serious doubt on both sides, trust the experienced quarterback. Sam Ehlinger, with the help with a struggling OU secondary, outplays Spencer Rattler.

Texas 34, OU 26

Guerin Emig

Sports Columnist

I'm the proud father of Gretchen and Holden. Devoted husband to Christy, who has been my best friend since biology class at Booker T. Washington. I covered the OU Sooners for 15 years. That was both challenging and rewarding. Now I get to write columns.

