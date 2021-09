OU-Texas scheduled for (you guessed it) an 11 a.m. start

Death, taxes and an 11 a.m. start to the annual Oklahoma-Texas showdown in the Cotton Bowl.

That’s what it probably feels like to college football fans that enjoy the Red River Showdown.

A kickoff time of 11 a.m. for the OU-Texas game on Oct. 9 was announced by the Big 12 Conference on Monday morning. The annual game will be broadcast on ABC.

Fans of the Big 12 (and soon-to-be SEC) rivals are used to the morning starts. This will be the 11th time in the past 12 meetings that the schools will play at 11 a.m. The only hiccup came in 2017. Kickoff was 2:30 p.m. during Lincoln Riley's first year as Oklahoma's head coach.

Oklahoma has won nine of the past 12 meetings between the schools, including last years’ 53-45 triumph in four overtimes. It was the longest game in OU history and the highest-scoring matchup between the schools.

