OU-Texas notebook: Riley defends two late-game calls

Drake Stoops has witnessed numerous Oklahoma-Texas football games inside the Cotton Bowl.
The son of legendary OU coach Bob Stoops has now etched his name in the game’s history after catching a game-clinching 25-yard pass from Spencer Rattler in the fourth overtime of Saturday’s 53-45 victory over the Longhorns.
"Growing up I definitely dreamed about moments like this. It wasn't necessarily in a Sooners uniform or not, but … I just love football,” Stoops said. “And so to be able to make a play like that for this team and a team from my hometown and all that. I mean it's absolutely unbelievable. I prayed for times like this.”
Stoops said he saw a zone look from the Texas defense, saw Rattler step up in the pocket and found an open spot.
“He delivered the ball right on my chest and that’s just history,” Stoops said.
Head-scratching calls
Social media erupted during two instances when it appeared Oklahoma could have put the game away.
In the fourth quarter, OU faced third-and-9 from its own 47. There was a little over two minutes left in regulation, the Sooners were up 31-24 and the Longhorns had no timeouts.
Instead of running the ball (which would have extinguished clock before OU had to punt the ball), Riley called a pass. Rattler’s throw to Austin Stogner had first-down distance, but was dropped.
Texas would march 84 yards for a touchdown.
Riley said he would call the same play again if given the opportunity.
“You complete one pass, you win the game. I felt like where we were at, we’d gotten some good field position there,” Riley said. “Even if you don’t, you have a chance to pin them and they have to drive the whole way. Honestly, I didn’t want to put it back in Sam (Ehlinger’s) hands, to be completely honest. He’s just been a part of so many of these and we saw what they did in Lubbock just a few weeks ago (with a comeback win).
“You have a chance to win the game. It was a play that we’re confident in. I’m disappointed that we didn’t execute it.”
After OU’s Perrion Winfrey blocked Texas’ field goal attempt in the third overtime, the Sooners had the ball and a chance to win. With first-and-10 at the Texas 14, Riley opted to attempt a 31-yard field goal on second down.
Gabe Brkic, who had made 20-of-21 career field goal attempts to that point, missed wide to the left to extend the game to a fourth overtime.
Why kick on second down instead of pushing the ball closer and, perhaps, scoring a touchdown?
“Honestly, it was a pretty easy decision. We were able to get the ball exactly where Gabe likes it,” Riley said. “But we still had a timeout, I believe at the time. And so, didn't think we would, but if you do have a bad snap, anything like that, you can obviously use that timeout, resettle everybody and kick it again. Gabe makes that 99 times out of 100, and that was one he didn't make.
“But we feel like we've got one of the best kickers in America. And if I, for some reason, had that decision to do over tomorrow, I'm going to do exactly the same thing.”
Big contributions
Several Oklahoma players made their first significant contributions in the OU-Texas game.
During the first quarter, several made plays that were career bests.
Pledger had a 26-yard run, which topped his 18-yard personal best, Major had a 21-yard run. His previous high was 5 yards (he had 59 total rushing yards for his career) and Mikey Henderson had a 15-yard reception. His previous high was 13 yards.
Spencer Rattler, playing his first Red River game, led two scoring drives to give Oklahoma an early 10-0 lead. Quarterback Tanner Mordecai took the most important snaps of his career in the first half.
“We’re a pretty young football team. Our roster is kind of all over the place,” Riley said. “I think that’s some of it. The other part of it is what I’ve been telling you guys for weeks. We’ve gotta continue to just improve. We’ve gotta continue to fight through things.
“We did a lot of things better. We still recognize our best ball has not been played yet. Our best ball has not been coached yet. We still have so, so far to go.”
Instant impact
Freshman Woodi Washington played the most important reps of his young Oklahoma career. The cornerback made the most of his playing time and had an important fourth-quarter interception to stop a Texas scoring drive.
During one defensive series in the second half, freshman Josh Eaton joined Washington at the cornerback spots.
“To see some young guys make it, obviously, is a critical element from a depth standpoint,” OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said. “It’s a critical element from a competition standpoint. Very proud of those guys’ efforts and their ability to show up on a big stage and in big moments.”
“I'm proud of those guys. This is one of the biggest games and they didn't flinch, not once,” said senior cornerback Tre Brown, who had the game-sealing interception in the fourth overtime. “They all made their plays when their number was called and man, they just did an amazing job. You can see that OU's gonna be in good hands when I'm gone from here. They're gonna continue to build that culture.”
Taking up slack
New names needed to emerge at the running back spot this season with the absence of last year’s top three rushers.
T.J. Pledger (131 yards) and Marcus Major (43) grew up fast on Saturday. Both set career highs for rushing yards. Their contributions were huge, especially since the Sooners were without Seth McGowan, who has an undisclosed injury.
“They hung in there. They were tough for us. They really were. They did some really nice things,” Riley said. “They got better, which we’re going to have to continue to do in that room and every room. They had some really tough runs. They both made some big-time plays.
“They are two young guys who are going to continue to grow and get better and better. Obviously we took some big steps in the run game and still feel like we left a little bit out there. I’m proud of their fight. It was a little bit of a light room this week. But they attacked it and made some big-time plays.”
Major scored his first career touchdown on a 7-yard run in the second quarter. Pledger had two touchdowns after entering Saturday with one career scoring run.
Up next
Oklahoma will get the week off before returning to action on Oct. 24
The Sooners will play their third consecutive game away from Norman when they play at TCU. A kickoff time has not been determined.
