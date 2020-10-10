OU-Texas notebook: Riley defends two late-game calls

“We’re a pretty young football team. Our roster is kind of all over the place,” Riley said. “I think that’s some of it. The other part of it is what I’ve been telling you guys for weeks. We’ve gotta continue to just improve. We’ve gotta continue to fight through things.

“We did a lot of things better. We still recognize our best ball has not been played yet. Our best ball has not been coached yet. We still have so, so far to go.”

Instant impact

Freshman Woodi Washington played the most important reps of his young Oklahoma career. The cornerback made the most of his playing time and had an important fourth-quarter interception to stop a Texas scoring drive.

During one defensive series in the second half, freshman Josh Eaton joined Washington at the cornerback spots.

“To see some young guys make it, obviously, is a critical element from a depth standpoint,” OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said. “It’s a critical element from a competition standpoint. Very proud of those guys’ efforts and their ability to show up on a big stage and in big moments.”