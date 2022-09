OU-Texas gets 11 a.m. kick off for Red River Rivalry in Week 6

NORMAN — As has become custom, the 118th edition of the Red River Rivalry will have a morning kick off in Dallas on Oct. 8.

The latest battle between No. 18 Oklahoma and Texas is officially set for an 11 a.m. start on ABC inside the Cotton Bowl in Week 6 following the Big 12's latest scheduling update Monday morning. The early slot for Red River marks the fifth straight time the Sooners and Longhorns have kicked off at 11 a.m., dating back to the 2018 season.

Texas holds a 62-50-5 advantage in all-time series, though OU (3-1) has claimed each of the last four meetings between the teams.

Ahead of Red River, the Longhorns (2-2) host West Virginia Saturday on the heels of a 37-34 loss at Texas Tech in Week 4.

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers has not played since the freshman exited with an SC joint sprain in his shoulder in Week 2 against Alabama. Sophomore Hudson Card has started each of the Longhorns' two games since in Ewers' place. Ewers' status in Week 5 and for Red River is unclear.