OU-Texas basketball game moved to Wednesday due to weather

Oklahoma guard Austin Reaves (12) drives against Texas forward Kai Jones during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay
Oklahoma’s upcoming basketball game against visiting Texas has been moved back one day to Wednesday due to inclement weather, the Big 12 announced on Monday.
A start time and television information for the postponed game has yet to be determined.
It is the second time that an adjustment to the Oklahoma schedule has been announced on Monday.
A few hours earlier, the league announced that the Sooners’ trip to Oklahoma State was being moved to March 1. It was originally planned for four days earlier.
Photos: OU basketball wins at West Virginia in 2OT
Oklahoma West Virginia Basketball
West Virginia guard Miles McBride (4) looks for an outlet as Oklahoma guard De'Vion Harmon (11) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
Kathy Batten
Oklahoma West Virginia Basketball
West Virginia forward Derek Culver (1) shoots while defended by Oklahoma guard Austin Reaves (12) looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
Kathy Batten
Oklahoma West Virginia Basketball
West Virginia forward Derek Culver (1) shoots as Oklahoma forward Brady Manek (35) and guard Elijah Harkless (24) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
Kathy Batten
Oklahoma West Virginia Basketball
West Virginia guard Miles McBride (4) drives to the basket past Oklahoma forward Kur Kuath (52) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
Kathy Batten
Oklahoma West Virginia Basketball
West Virginia forward Gabe Osabuohien (3) is defended by Oklahoma guard Elijah Harkless (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
Kathy Batten
Oklahoma West Virginia Basketball
Oklahoma guard Alondes Williams (15) shoots over West Virginia guard Sean McNeil (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
Kathy Batten
Oklahoma West Virginia Basketball
Oklahoma guard De'Vion Harmon (11) shoots past West Virginia guard Kedrian Johnson (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
Kathy Batten
Oklahoma West Virginia Basketball
Oklahoma guard Austin Reaves (12) shoots past West Virginia forward Derek Culver (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
Kathy Batten
Oklahoma West Virginia Basketball
Oklahoma guard De'Vion Harmon (11) shoots past West Virginia forward Gabe Osabuohien (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
Kathy Batten
Oklahoma West Virginia Basketball
Oklahoma guard Austin Reaves (12) is defended by West Virginia guard Miles McBride (4) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
Kathy Batten
Oklahoma West Virginia Basketball
West Virginia guard Miles McBride (4) is defended by Oklahoma guard Elijah Harkless (24) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
Kathy Batten
Oklahoma West Virginia Basketball
Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against West Virginia, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
Kathy Batten
Oklahoma West Virginia Basketball
Oklahoma players celebrate after defeating West Virginia in double overtime of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
Kathy Batten
APTOPIX Oklahoma West Virginia Basketball
Oklahoma guard De'Vion Harmon (11) and West Virginia forward Gabe Osabuohien (3) tussle for the ball during overtime in an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
Kathy Batten
