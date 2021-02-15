 Skip to main content
OU-Texas basketball game moved to Wednesday due to weather

OU-Texas basketball game moved to Wednesday due to weather

Oklahoma Texas Basketball

Oklahoma guard Austin Reaves (12) drives against Texas forward Kai Jones during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

 Eric Gay

Oklahoma’s upcoming basketball game against visiting Texas has been moved back one day to Wednesday due to inclement weather, the Big 12 announced on Monday.

A start time and television information for the postponed game has yet to be determined.

It is the second time that an adjustment to the Oklahoma schedule has been announced on Monday.

A few hours earlier, the league announced that the Sooners’ trip to Oklahoma State was being moved to March 1. It was originally planned for four days earlier.

