OU-TCU notebook: Pledger settling in, Sooners nab four-star WR from Edmond

Touchdown maker

Marvin Mims was Oklahoma’s top threat in Saturday’s 33-14 win.

The true freshman had a pair of touchdown receptions against the Horned Frogs to increase his five-game total to six scoring catches.

His fast start is an Oklahoma record for freshman receiving scores. He has more in his first five games than previous record holders Ryan Broyles and CeeDee Lamb (who had four each).

Mims had a 50-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter and added a 61-yard grab in the third quarter.

Mims now leads the team in receptions (19) with Austin Stogner and has OU bests with 328 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

“Marvin's going to be real special, for sure. I mean, you all see it,” OU wide receiver Theo Wease said. “You all have been seeing it the past couple of weeks. I'm excited for what he has to do in the future too.”

Run the rock

T.J. Pledger has put back-to-back 100-yard rushing games together.

The junior carried the ball 22 times for the second consecutive game and ended with 122 rushing yards. He finished with a career-high 131 yards in the Texas win.