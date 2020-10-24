OU-TCU notebook: Pledger settling in, Sooners nab four-star WR from Edmond

Touchdown maker
Marvin Mims was Oklahoma’s top threat in Saturday’s 33-14 win.
The true freshman had a pair of touchdown receptions against the Horned Frogs to increase his five-game total to six scoring catches.
His fast start is an Oklahoma record for freshman receiving scores. He has more in his first five games than previous record holders Ryan Broyles and CeeDee Lamb (who had four each).
Mims had a 50-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter and added a 61-yard grab in the third quarter.
Mims now leads the team in receptions (19) with Austin Stogner and has OU bests with 328 receiving yards and six touchdowns.
“Marvin's going to be real special, for sure. I mean, you all see it,” OU wide receiver Theo Wease said. “You all have been seeing it the past couple of weeks. I'm excited for what he has to do in the future too.”
Run the rock
T.J. Pledger has put back-to-back 100-yard rushing games together.
The junior carried the ball 22 times for the second consecutive game and ended with 122 rushing yards. He finished with a career-high 131 yards in the Texas win.
“T.J. has done a nice job and has really made some good plays,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said. “I think he’s just getting more in sync. It’s been a while since he’s played this kind of ball where he’s been a featured guy and getting this many carries and opportunities. He’s really starting to settle in.”
Pledger had four plays of 10-plus yards, topped by a 25-yard carry in the third quarter.
“My O-line has done a tremendous job. I never fail to give credit to them,” Pledger said. “Those guys come out there every Saturday and they’re just doing their thing. I’m just so thankful to have the O-line I do, receivers blocking downfield. They make it easy for us backs, honestly.”
Back from injury
Running back Seth McGowan returned after sitting out the Texas game for an undisclosed medical reason.
He made his impact immediately felt with the biggest play of his OU career, a 43-yard reception on a wheel route out of the backfield.
McGowan finished with 11 rushes for 41 yards. He also had his big catch on the Sooners’ opening scoring drive.
Brayden Willis didn’t play for the Sooners and three suspended players — Trejan Bridges, Ronnie Perkins and Rhamondre Stevenson — were not in Fort Worth.
Big commit
The Sooners had barely returned to the locker room after the game when it received good news on the recruiting front.
Edmond Santa Fe wide receiver Talyn Shettron, a 6-foot-3, 180-pounder, announced his pledge to play for the Sooners. The four-star prospect is considered the nation’s No. 52 player overall and sixth-best at his position in the Class of 2022 class by Rivals.
Shettron had 66 catches for 858 yards and nine touchdowns in 2019 and, heading into Friday’s game versus Broken Arrow, had 27 catches for 400 yards and seven touchdowns.
Shettron is the third wide receiver in the 2022 class. He joins Luther Burden, a five-star commit from St. Louis Cardinal Ritter who is considered the top wide receiver in the class, and Garland (Texas) High School receiver Jordan Hudson.
Up next
The Sooners wrap up a long road trip with a Saturday game at Texas Tech.
Oklahoma will spend the entire month of October away from Norman. It has played road games at Iowa State (Oct. 3), against Texas at Dallas (Oct. 10), at TCU (Saturday) and at Texas Tech (Oct. 31).
Riley answered a question to an unrelated topic — saying his team has handled COVID protocols well — while throwing in a mention about road games earlier last week.
“I think we’ve learned more and the guys have done a great job, especially with having to travel the last couple of weeks,” Riley said. “The Big 12’s got us traveling here for a long time so we’re getting in a good rhythm there.”
— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World
