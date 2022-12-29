OU takes tough-to-swallow 35-32 Cheez-It Bowl loss to Florida St.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Oklahoma has such a storied football program that moral victories can be hard to grasp.

The Sooners had disappointed faces entering the locker room after Thursday night’s 35-32 loss to No. 13 Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl. In a season filled with close defeats, the finale will be tough to swallow.

For the fourth consecutive loss, the margin of defeat was only three points. It allows for second-guessing and what-ifs. Every play can be dissected after another heartbreaking defeat.

Thursday’s game, even with a scoreboard leaning the other way, brought a bit of momentum to the OU football program.

First-year coach Brent Venables wanted a foundation set with this team. Even though the record won’t indicate a successful season — it’s the program’s first losing campaign since finishing 5-6 in 1998 — the smart money is Venables won’t dismiss what his first group did.

With so many absences from the team — including leading rusher Eric Gray and four starters on the offensive line — it would be easy to label this a rag-tag group that entered the contest against the Seminoles.

Awaiting the Sooners was a Camping World Stadium filled with Florida State fans. They were cheering for a hungry FSU group making their first bowl appearance in three years and craving a 10-win season for the first time since 2016.

While OU was missing its star rusher, two freshman running backs combined to seize the attention of Sooner Nation.

Jovantae Barnes and Gavin Sawchuk ran into the teeth of the ACC school’s defense. Barnes finished with a career-high 108 yards, while Sawchuk ended with 100 yards to help the offense finish with 253 yards.

Offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby called 60 run plays, which is the program’s highest total this season. It topped the 57 rushes against Kansas.

The only returner on the offensive line was guard McKade Mettauer. But the four newcomers helped pave the way for an attack that ended with the second-most rushing yards against the Seminoles this season.

In a tough reminder that Sawchuk is a first-year player, he had a critical fumble in the fourth quarter with the game tied at 25.

Sawchuk fumbled at the Seminoles’ 32 during a promising drive.

Florida State would turn the miscue into points, grabbing a go-ahead touchdown on Jordan Travis’ 17-yard pass to Markeston Douglas with 7:22 left in regulation.

Oklahoma responded with an impressive answer, going 75 yards to tie the game at 32.

Barnes capped the possession with a 12-yard run on third down with 3:37 left in regulation to grab notice from the college football world.

The knockout blow came from Travis, who connected on a 58-yard pass with Johnny Wilson to move the ball to the OU 15-yard line.

Ryan Fitzgerald kicked a 32-yard field goal to give FSU a 35-32 lead with 55 seconds to play. The Sooners couldn’t gain any traction after getting the ball back, and a Dillon Gabriel sack ended any comeback threat.