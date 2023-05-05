Oklahoma’s added important depth to its offensive line via the transfer portal.
Troy Everett, a 6-3, 285-pound center, announced on social media that he is joining the Sooners. He spent the past two years at Appalachian State.
After redshirting the 2021 season, Everett played in 10 of 12 games for the Mountaineers. His first two starts were against North Carolina and Texas A&M. He anchored the offensive line during the upset win over the Aggies, when App State rushed the ball on 17 of 21 fourth-quarter snaps.
Everett saw action in three games during the 2021 campaign, which allowed him to maintain redshirt status. He would have three years of eligibility at Oklahoma.
According to The Athletic, Everett had eight offers on April 15. Among the day one suitors was Brent Venables, who made a FaceTime call with the player.
Everett is the third offensive lineman to join the Sooners via the portal. He joins Walter Rouse (Stanford) and Caleb Shaffer (Miami, Ohio).
