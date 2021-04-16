OU suspends student-athletes following off-campus incident on Thursday night

Oklahoma has announced the suspension of student-athletes, a move that could coincide with an off-campus police incident which occurred on Thursday night.
No names were disclosed by the school in a release sent to the Tulsa World. SI Sooners reported that a source indicated the student-athletes involved are members of the football team.
According to OU Athletics: “We are aware of a matter that may involve OU student-athletes and are monitoring the situation closely. The student-athletes in question have been suspended pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation. We have no other information to share at this time.”
Capt. Brent Barbour of the Norman Police Department told the Tulsa World that a 911 call was made shortly after an incident involving three potential suspects and two alleged victims.
“We responded to a reported robbery (Thursday) night around 10 around the 2600 block of Classen (Boulevard) here in Norman,” Barbour said. “The incident resulted in one of the victims being injured but not needing medical attention. Shortly after the incident, we were able to contact one of the potential suspects and subsequently interviewed them and released them.”
Barbour said no one is in custody and there have been no arrests. It’s believed that everyone involved is acquainted with each other and he added there’s no known risk to the community and the police aren't looking for anyone else.
The police department could not identify potential suspects due to an ongoing investigation. There’s no timetable for the next action, which could be an arrest or end of investigation, Barbour said.