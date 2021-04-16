OU suspends student-athletes following off-campus incident on Thursday night

Oklahoma has announced the suspension of student-athletes, a move that could coincide with an off-campus police incident that occurred Thursday night.

No names were disclosed by the school in a release sent to the Tulsa World. SI Sooners reported that a source indicated the student-athletes involved are members of the football team.

According to OU Athletics: “We are aware of a matter that may involve OU student-athletes and are monitoring the situation closely. The student-athletes in question have been suspended pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation. We have no other information to share at this time.”

Capt. Brent Barbour of the Norman Police Department told the Tulsa World that a 911 call was made shortly after an incident involving three potential suspects and two alleged victims.