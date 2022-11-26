OU suffers 51-48 loss in OT to end disappointing regular season

LUBBOCK, Texas — Oklahoma’s wild-and-crazy regular season ended with an overtime finish on Saturday night.

But, seriously, was there any other way to complete a year that’s featured the highest of highs and the lowest of lows?

The result-based business of college football found a way to prove what many believed during the 2022 season: Oklahoma is an average team.

Texas Tech captured a 51-48 win over the Sooners in overtime to end a disappointing regular season for the Sooners.

OU finished 6-6 to equal its worst result since the 1998 season, which was one year before Bob Stoops arrived to revive the tradition-rich program.

The Sooners' last three losses (Baylor, 38-35; West Virginia 23-20; Texas Tech) have come by three-point deficits. That has to leave many coaches, players and fans scratching their heads.

Is Oklahoma close to being good? Or just further away from making the turn toward relevancy in the college football world?

Oklahoma took a 48-45 lead with 4:04 remaining when Zach Schmit hit a 42-yard field goal. The scoring play was setup by C.J. Coldon’s key interception.

Typically, Sooner Nation could feel good about that development. But in a season that has tested the blood pressure of many, this team found a way to finish in the Big 12’s lower tier after ending 3-6 in league play.

In what’s been a recurring problem, the defense couldn’t find a way to get off the field at crunch time.

Texas Tech (7-5, 5-4 in Big 12) moved the ball against the Sooners, converting on two third-down plays and one fourth-down snap to set up Trey Wolff’s game-tying 43-yard field goal with three seconds remaining in regulation.

Oklahoma had the ball first in overtime and tried to set the tone with a trick play that left quarterback Dillon Gabriel off the field for one play after suffering an injury.

Drake Stoops caught a reverse pitch and lofted a pass to a wide-open Gabriel, who had to wait for the ball. Safety Reggie Pearson lit up Gabriel with a hard-charging tackle. The OU quarterback needed assistance from trainers.

That seemed to break all flow from the offense. Brayden Willis gained only two yards on the next snap from the wildcat package. Eric Gray lost five yards on a run and Gabriel was sacked under heavy pressure on third down.

Schmit lined up for a 34-yard field goal that was no good, giving the Red Raiders all momentum.

After three run plays, Wolff nailed a 35-yarder to give Texas Tech its first win over the Sooners since 2011.

Last week, the OU defense carried the team. On this night, the offense did as much as it could with several playmakers filling the stat sheet.

Gabriel ended 28-of-40 passing for 449 yards with six touchdown passes. Eric Gray rushed for 161 yards on 28 attempts. Marvin Mims (162 receiving yards) and Theo Wease (123) had breakout games.

But in the end, it was a similar result seen too many times for OU fans.

Oklahoma now awaits its bowl game designation, which will come on Dec. 4. A postseason loss would give OU its first losing season in 24 years.