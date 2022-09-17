OU stomps Nebraska 49-14; Sooners rush for more than 300 yards

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Game of the Century it was not.

In the 88th all-time meeting between the schools, Oklahoma traveled to Nebraska and stomped the Cornhuskers in a comfortable, 49-14 win Saturday afternoon. The victory improves the Sooners to 3-0 under first-year head coach Brent Venables. With a loss in interim head coach Mickey Joseph’s debut, Nebraska now stands 1-3 (0-1 Big 10) on the year.

The Cornhuskers drew first blood in front of the announced crowd of 87,161, mounting an early 7-0 lead on Casey Thompson’s 32-yard touchdown pass to Trey Palmer less than four minutes into the action. OU responded with 35 unanswered points before halftime on scores courtesy of Dillon Gabriel, Jalil Farooq, Marcus Major and Eric Gray, all while defensive coordinator Ted Roof and the Sooners’ defense pitched a shutout for the final 26:19 before the break.

The first half barrage and the smothering defensive effort that came with it from OU had the contest effectively iced by halftime.

The Sooners padded the lead anyway with second half touchdowns from Gray and Theo Wease before Davis Beville replaced Gabriel (16-of-27, 230 yards total yards) under center in the third quarter. Nebraska’s proverbial white flag arrived six minutes after the half when Joseph replaced quarterback Casey Thompson with redshirt freshman Chubba Purdy. OU now leads the all-time series 46-38-3.

Up next, the Sooners open Big 12 play with a visit from Kansas State in Week 4. Kick off is set for 7 p.m. at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on FOX.

Offensive player of the game: RB Eric Gray

On the day the Sooners’ running game snapped out of an early season funk to the tune of 319 rushing yards, Gray led the way for OU.

The senior running back went for a season-high 113 yards — his best single-game tally as a Sooner — on 11 carries (10.3 per attempt) and added the first two touchdowns of his season on either side of halftime. Through three weeks, Gray leads OU in carries (37) and yards (286).

Against a Nebraska defense that allowed 200-plus rushing yards in Weeks 1 and 3, the Sooners broke out with their best showing on the ground in 2022. And on Saturday, that rushing attack began with Gray.

Defensive player of the game: LB Jaren Kanak

After senior linebacker DaShaun White was ejected for targeting for a high hit on Thompson just before halftime, Jaren Kanak stepped in. And in the most significant action of his young OU career, the freshman linebacker made the most of his opportunity.

In White’s place, Kanak amassed a team-high 10 total tackles, including three solo, a quarterback hurry and forced a backbreaking fumble on the Cornhuskers’ opening drive of the second half.

“Probably the mental aspect has developed the most,” Kanak, a quarterback in high school, said of his time in Norman since arriving as an early enrollee in the spring. “Coming from being an offensive-minded guy and learning the ropes on defense, it's probably the most improved. Other than that, the physical changes of being a defensive player and that kind of stuff has also gotten better.”

Kanak’s strong early impressions have had teammates and coaches alike clamoring since the spring. Saturday’s performance delivered the latest taste of promise the young linebacker could hold.

Play of the game

On the heels of Nebraska’s sparkling opening offensive series, OU’s response came with help from the feet — not the arm — of Gabriel.

Five plays from scrimmage after Thompson’s touchdown toss, Gabriel ran a draw from his own 39-yard line, burst through the Nebraska defense, tip-toed down the Sooners’ sideline and leveled the game with a 61-yard rushing score.

The touchdown marked Gabriel’s second rushing touchdown of the season and the longest of his career. A bit of historical context: former Sooners quarterback Jamelle Holieway ran in 32 touchdowns at OU from 1985-88, but never logged a rushing score as long as Gabriel’s opener on Saturday.

Stat of the game

Marcus Major’s punch in from a yard out opened the OU lead up to 21-7 only 12 seconds into the second quarter.

With the touchdown, Major recorded his fourth rushing score of the year on just 16 carries to that point. His touchdown total through three games eclipses Major’s career count of three touchdowns in three previous seasons at OU.

Surprise moment

It’s not often you see a fifth-year tight end with 42 career receptions fire a touchdown pass, but that’s exactly what Willis did on the Sooners’ fourth touchdown of the first half.

With 11:35 to go before halftime, offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby drew up a double pass from Gabriel to Willis and the Sooners executed it perfectly as Willis looked to the end zone and connected with Major for a 24-yard touchdown.

The trick play marked the first OU passing touchdown by a non-quarterback since wide receiver Nick Basquine threw a touchdown to Jalen Hurts in the 2019 Big 12 Championship game.