OU still on track for July 2025 transition from Big 12 to SEC

IRVING, Texas — Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione emerged from day one of the Big 12 Conference’s spring meetings Wednesday with no new update on his school’s SEC departure date.

“We’re still on track for a July 1, 2025, transition,” he said.

Meaning, OU appears willing to run out the clock on its contract, more often termed its “grant of rights,” with the Big 12 before joining the richest and, from a football sense, most prestigious conference in college sports.

Asked if anything might change that target date, Castiglione said: “Not that I’m aware of. Is it possible I guess? You’d have to ask other people. But right now we’ve been in (Big 12) meetings, we’re voting members, we’re talking about future schedules. Planning not just this coming year but the '23-24 and '24-25 seasons.”

If OU stays through the July 1, 2025, grant of rights agreement, nothing changes in terms of current Big 12 membership this coming 2022-23 sports year.

But then BYU joins the conference for the '23-24 year, and American Athletic Conference defectors Houston, Cincinnati and UCF come aboard either in '23-24 or '24-25.

In terms of nailing down an arrival date, West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons said: “I think the newcomers are working and are close to the finish line. That would happen here hopefully within the next month or so, that they’re pretty confident that they’re coming in July of 2023.

“The outgoing? All I can do is go off of the word of the two athletic directors at the institutions. They say they’re going to be a member till 2025.”

Meanwhile, Castiglione and Texas AD Chris Del Conte, who missed some of Wednesday’s meetings so he could follow Longhorn golfers’ NCAA pursuit, work in consultation with the SEC, their future conference, as non-voting members of that league.

Asked how strange that scenario was, Castiglione said: “It just is what it is. We’re here with four universities that are entering the Big 12 at some point, one in ’23 and the others maybe as early as ’23 ... So it’s a unique dialogue. But everybody has been very professional, very cordial.

“Yes, the SEC has been very thoughtful about engaging both Oklahoma and Texas.”

