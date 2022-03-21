OU spring football starting with Leach vs. Mangino in 1999 to quoting Sun Tzu on eve of 2022 drills

NORMAN — The Oklahoma football story has circulated for years. It had brought smiles but was thought to be folk legend. It couldn’t be true, could it?

Brent Venables, on the eve of OU’s spring football drills, brought chuckles and confirmation during his news conference.

In 1999 — the last time OU went through a major overhaul on both the offense and defense — the coaches were staying at the Residence Inn before spring drills. The first staff meeting was held at the Norman hotel. The coaches were introduced by Bob Stoops, including offensive coordinator Mike Leach and run-game coordinator and co-offensive coordinator Mark Mangino.

“And somehow, someway we got on the ball plays, and one of the staples of Mark Mangino's offense is to run the power. To block down and double and kick out and pull the guard around,” Venables said during a Monday news conference. “The power was not in Mike Leach's offensive playbook. And so after Mangino tells him what he's going to practice and can't wait to put that in and out of a spread concept, Leach is standing with his coffee and he says, 'You can practice it all you want, I'm not calling it in a game,"

“That's it! That was the first staff meeting. That didn't go off very well. But as y'all know, we ended up pretty good. One year later, we win the national championship.”

Twenty-three years later, Venables doesn’t think his first staff will produce a similar story. The past eight weeks has been like school for the assistant coaches. They will now pass on Jeff Lebby’s offense and Venables’ defense to the returning players.

NCAA rules allowed eight hours of weekly instruction leading up to spring drills. Now the team can go on-field with work up to 20 hours a week.

The top goal was to break the “language barrier,” Venables said. Wide receivers coach Cale Gundy recently referred to the process as learning to speak “Portuguese.”

During conditioning work, there’s been some incorporation to help the process.

“But I think it’s hard no matter what. I think there’s real strain and stress whether you’ve been here for 10 straight years or it’s your first year,” Venables said. “I think being an effective teacher minimizes how difficult it is. I think being a good motivator and inspiring guys to learn and be hungry and show up so they can sponge it.

“I feel like I’ve intentionally found really good teachers of the game to make it easy. That’s what having a good coach will do. He takes the difficult or the intrinsic and he just finds a way to make it easy and the complicated and simplifies it. So we still have to meet them where they’re at, give them what they can handle but we’re going to be straining them the whole way.”

The spring football season will be an important time for setting the foundation. And what coach doesn’t quote a Chinese general and philosopher when making sure that is known?

“Sun Tzu says every battle is won before it's fought. I think that's where, I think, the separation comes is through that preparation,” Venables said. “So as a staff, we're going to go out this afternoon and we're going to do us a walkthrough. We're going to walk through tomorrow's practice as a staff, make sure everybody knows where to be, how we're going to move.

“Players are paying attention to all of that, so try to be incredibly detailed. We can be demanding ... So we've got to do a good job of doing. We tell the players to be about it, well, we need to be too. That's a big part of it too.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.