OU Sports Extra podcast: Worse every week? Any answers amid historic downfall?

Eli Lederman and Eric Bailey discuss a ranked Kansas team coming to Norman for OU's Homecoming with the Sooners on the ropes. Who takes the first snap for OU --- Quarterback Dillon Gabriel or someone else? Plus, there are so many questions on the defensive side of the ball, which got worn down after so many three-and-outs on the offensive side. Also, looking ahead to basketball season and the league unveils Big 12 preseason honors.