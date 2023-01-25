 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OU Sports Extra podcast: Women's basketball and gymnastics cruising; men's basketball team struggles

"I'd rather come watch this than the football team." Sooners fans are discovering the dominant women's gymnastics team. Eli and Eric talk all things OU, from the men's basketball team's recent struggles in the tough Big 12 Conference, with a difficult SEC challenge matchup with No. 2 Alabama this weekend. On the flip side, the women's basketball team is ranked in the top-15 nationally and currently leads the conference. Plus, an update on the football front. Will offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby stay with the Sooners? Also, an overview of Sooners in the NFL conference championship games, and baseball/softball updates.

