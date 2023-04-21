Why does the offense get two points for punting the football? Eric and Eli talk about the Red-White annual spring football game scoring system, plus what fans can expect at the weekend event. Fans have been excited in the past seeing quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray for the first time in spring games, but should probably dial back expectations for true freshman Jackson Arnold. However, the fans will also have an impact based on whether or not they show up for a team that was 6-7 last season.