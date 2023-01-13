 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OU Sports Extra podcast: Sooners' strong showing at KU; latest football roster/coaching staff changes

  • Updated
  • 0

31 second-half free throws for Kansas was too much for the Sooners to overcome at Allen Fieldhouse. Eli Lederman recaps covering the OU-KU basketball game with Eric Bailey; plus the latest football roster and coaching staff moves and Jackson Arnold accolades. The transfer portal window closes Jan. 18, so some more moves are possible. Also, an update on the tied-for-first-in-the-Big 12 women's basketball team.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Omny Studio

Jan. 10, 2023 video. Next for the Sooners is hosting West Virginia on Saturday, Jan. 14. Video courtesy of KU Athletics

