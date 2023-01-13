OU Sports Extra podcast: Sooners' strong showing at KU; latest football roster/coaching staff changes

31 second-half free throws for Kansas was too much for the Sooners to overcome at Allen Fieldhouse. Eli Lederman recaps covering the OU-KU basketball game with Eric Bailey; plus the latest football roster and coaching staff moves and Jackson Arnold accolades. The transfer portal window closes Jan. 18, so some more moves are possible. Also, an update on the tied-for-first-in-the-Big 12 women's basketball team.