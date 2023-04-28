The 2023 NFL Draft began Thursday, and the Sooners once again had a first-rounder (Anton Harrison to the Jacksonville Jaguars) Eli Lederman and Patrick Prince talk about OU's history as a pro pipeline. Plus, the Sooners added former Texas Longhorn WR Brenen Thompson from the transfer portal. Is this a new era of college sports where players will join rival programs? How does the OU receiver position look after spring football season, and transfer additions?
People are also reading…
Related
'Excited to be home': Sooners return to Norman with 11th-straight Big 12 regular-season title in sight
Contact us
Sports Writer Eli Lederman: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories
Sports Writer Eric Bailey: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories
Here's everything you need to know about the 2023 NFL Draft
Intro
When is the NFL Draft?
Who has the top picks?
Quiet Thursday
Big draft for TEs, RBs?
Hot off the Wire podcast: 2023 NFL Draft preview