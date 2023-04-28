The 2023 NFL Draft began Thursday, and the Sooners once again had a first-rounder (Anton Harrison to the Jacksonville Jaguars) Eli Lederman and Patrick Prince talk about OU's history as a pro pipeline. Plus, the Sooners added former Texas Longhorn WR Brenen Thompson from the transfer portal. Is this a new era of college sports where players will join rival programs? How does the OU receiver position look after spring football season, and transfer additions?