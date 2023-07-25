OU coaches and players were part of Big 12 Media Days earlier this month, but the Sooners were a central topic at SEC Media Days in Nashville. Eli Lederman and Eric Bailey share additional stories from attending both events, from one-on-one interviews with Paul Finebaum and SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, to running into former OU quarterback Spencer Rattler in the restroom. Plus, the men's basketball and football (and baseball) programs added some top recruits in the past week.
