OU Sports Extra podcast: Sooners finish football season strong, despite loss

Florida State was favored, and the Seminoles did ultimately defeat the Sooners in the Cheez-It Bowl, but as Coach Brent Venables said, the postseason was all about setting the foundation for the future. Eli Lederman and Eric Bailey discuss expectations for next season. Plus, an update on the men's and women's basketball teams as Big 12 play begins

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Omny Studio

Future Oklahoma quarterback Jackson Arnold tops all passers, rushers in Under Armour All-America Game

'I'm proud of this team': Inside those walls, the 2022 Sooners will be remembered for more than 6-7

Florida State 35, Oklahoma 32: Sooners finish with losing record after dropping Cheez-It Bowl

‘Run it back’: OU cornerback Woodi Washington to return to Sooners’ secondary in 2023

OU defensive lineman Isaiah Coe announces his return for 2023 football season

Will Oklahoma's transfer portal movement settle in upcoming days?

MBB: Sooners ferocious first-half charge falls short against No. 25 Iowa State

MBB: Rebounding battle costs Sooners against No. 6 Texas in 70-69 Big 12 opener defeat

WBB: No. 23 Baylor 81, No. 17 OU 70: 'I'm just sorry to Sooner Nation that we weren't ready' Coach Jennie Baranczyk says

Sports Writer Eli Lederman: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories

Sports Writer Eric Bailey: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories

Subscribe to this podcast at: Apple | Google | Spotify

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

OU beat Writer

I came to the Tulsa World as an intern in 2019, returned in Aug. 2021 and now cover the Sooners with Eric Bailey. I'm a New Yorker, a graduate of the University of Missouri and an avid soccer (read: fútbol) fan. Let's talk: eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

