OU Sports Extra podcast: Sooners finish football season strong, despite loss

Florida State was favored, and the Seminoles did ultimately defeat the Sooners in the Cheez-It Bowl, but as Coach Brent Venables said, the postseason was all about setting the foundation for the future. Eli Lederman and Eric Bailey discuss expectations for next season. Plus, an update on the men's and women's basketball teams as Big 12 play begins
