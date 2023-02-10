News dropped Thursday that OU and Texas are SEC-bound in 2024. Eli and Eric talk about the timing of the announcement; what Sooners fans can anticipate with future scheduling; how will recruiting be impacted? Which Big 12 matchups will be most difficult to say goodbye to during next season's "farewell tour?" Plus, updates on the men's and women's basketball teams; the softball team beginning the season 2-0; and baseball preview.