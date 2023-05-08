“Why would you waste your time writing about me?” OU softball coach Patty Gasso joked. Eric Bailey talks with Eli Lederman about talking to Coach Gasso, her family, former and current players in writing the definitive story about arguably the best coach in Oklahoma Sooners history, regardless of sport.
College World Series Championship Oklahoma vs Florida State
Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso celebrates after a hit during game three of the NCAA Women's College World Series Championship Series in Oklahoma City on Thursday, June 10, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso watches her team play during game three of the NCAA Women's College World Series Championship Series in Oklahoma City on Thursday, June 10, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma utility Jocelyn Alo hugs Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso after their 5-1 win over Florida St. in game three of the NCAA Women's College World Series Championship Series in Oklahoma City on Thursday, June 10, 2021. Oklahoma won the series 2-1.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma utility Jocelyn Alo high fives Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso after hitting a home run during game two of the NCAA Women's College World Series Championship Series in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso talks to her team during game one of the NCAA Women's College World Series Championship Series in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso talks to her team in the dugout during game one of the NCAA Women's College World Series Championship Series in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma catcher Kinzie Hansen high fives head coach Patty Gasso while she rounds third base after hitting a home run during game one of the NCAA Women's College World Series Championship Series in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
WCWS Georgia Oklahoma Softball
Oklahoma's Jocelyn Alo (78) slaps hands with head coach Patty Gasso on the way to home plate after hitting a home run during an NCAA Women's College World Series softball game against Georgia, Saturday, June 5, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
Alonzo Adams
WCWS UCLA Oklahoma Softball
Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso checks on Taylon Snow, who had injured her hand at third base during an NCAA Women's College World Series softball game against UCLA, Saturday, June 5, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
Alonzo Adams
OU vs James Madison WCWS
Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso argues an interference call in the fifth inning during a Women's College World Series game between James Madison and Oklahoma at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, Thursday, June 3, 2021. SARAH PHIPPS/The Oklahoman
OSU vs OU Big 12 Championship
University of Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso high fives her team as they come off the field during the women's Big 12 Softball championship game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Oklahoma State University Cowgirls (OSU) at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex in Oklahoma City, Okla. on Saturday, May 15, 2021.
CHRIS LANDSBERGER/THE OKLAHOMAN
bedlamsoftball1111
Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso talks with her team during the Sooners' loss to Oklahoma State last month in Stillwater.
Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman
Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame
Mike Moore, Mickey Tettleton, Will Shields, Patty Gasso, Kendall Cross and Bob Stoops pose before the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame ceremony at Riverwind Casino in Norman on Monday. Doug Hoke/The Oklahoman
DOUG HOKE
OU SUPER REGIONAL NCAA SOFTBALL
Oklahoma’s Sydney Romero (right) celebrates with coach Patty Gasso after hitting a home run in the third inning of Saturday’s game in the Norman Super Regional against Northwestern. Oklahoma won 8-0 to send the Sooners to the Women’s College World Series.
Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman
BRYAN TERRY
ou Wisconsin
Oklahoma players celebrate following their victory over Wisconsin in the NCAA Norman Regional on Sunday. Now it’s on to the super regionals against Northwestern. “They know that this, again, is the most important weekend of their season because it either sends you home or you go to the promise land,” OU coach Patty Gasso said. Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman
SARAH PHIPPS
ou Wisconsin
Oklahoma softball coach Patty Gasso (second from left), talking to her team during a 2019 NCAA regional game against Wisconsin says she and her team understood why the rest of the 2020 season was canceled. Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman
SARAH PHIPPS
OU SOFTBALL
Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso congratulates freshman Jocelyn Alo as she rounds third base on her third-inning home run against Arkansas on Friday. Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman
SARAH PHIPPS
NCAA Softball Norman Regioinal
Oklahoma’s Falepolima Aviu is congratulated by head coach Patty Gasso after a home run as the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) play the Tulsa Golden Hurricane during the Norman Regional softball game of the 2018 NCAA Championships on Marita Hynes Field at the OU Softball Complex on Saturday, May 19, 2018 in Norman, Okla. Photo by Steve Sisney, The Oklahoman
STEVE SISNEY
2018-04-17 sp-tulsasoftball
Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso laughs after talking to her team during her team’s game against Tulsa at Collins Family Softball Complex in Tulsa on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
2018-04-17 sp-tulsasoftball
Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso walks back to her team's dugout during her team's game against Tulsa at Collins Family Softball Complex in Tulsa on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Patty Gasso
Patty Gasso during the Oklahoma vs Baylor game in the 2017 NCAA Division 1 College World Series. Photo by Ty Russell
Ty Russell
2017-06-07 sp-ousoftim
Oklahoma starting pitcher Paige Lowary hugs head coach Patty Gasso after defeating Florida to win the NCAA Softball Championship in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, June 6th, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-06-07 sp-ousoftim
Oklahoma pitcher Paige Lowary (right) hugs head coach Patty Gasso after the Sooners defeated Florida to win the NCAA Softball Championship in Oklahoma City on June 6. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-06-07 sp-ousoftim
Oklahoma players celebrate after dumping water on coach Patty Gasso after defeating Florida to win the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City on Tuesday. It was Gasso and OU’s fourth national title. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-06-07 sp-ousoftim
Oklahoma players celebrate after dumping water on head coach Patty Gasso after defeating Florida to win the NCAA Softball Championship in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, June 6th, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-06-07 sp-ousoftim
Oklahoma players celebrate while dumping water on head coach Patty Gasso after defeating Florida to win the NCAA Softball Championship in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, June 6th, 2017. Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2017-06-06 sp-ousoftim
Oklahoma softball coach Patty Gasso and her Sooners are hosting Tulsa in an NCAA regional for the third consecutive year. Ian Maule/Tulsa World file
Ian Maule Tulsa World
SOFTBALL
Oklahoma’s Caleigh Clifton celebrates a home run with coach Patty Gasso during a May 2017 game against Tulsa in the NCAA Tournament at Marita Hynes Field in Norman. Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman, file
SARAH PHIPPS
NCAA SOFTBALL REGIONAL
No. 1-seeded Oklahoma gathers around coach Patty Gasso on Thursday during practice for the NCAA Tournament. HUGH SCOTT/for the Tulsa World
HUGH SCOTT
OU VS LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE
Coach Patty Gasso hugs her starting pitcher, Paige Parker, after OU beat Louisiana-Lafayette back in May to return to the Women’s College World Series. STEVE SISNEY/The Oklahoman
STEVE SISNEY
OU Softball
Oklahoma softball coach Patty Gasso poses with players, from left: Ashli Barrett, Jennifer Stewart, Lisa Carey and Lana Moran as they prepared for the 2000 Big 12 Tournament. The Sooners would win the first of four national titles under Gasso that season. Tulsa World file
KELLY KERR
April 29, 2023 video. The Sooners clinched the Big 12 regular season title outright the next day by sweeping of Kansas. Video courtesy/OU Athletics
