OU Sports Extra podcast: Preseason prediction for Big 12 title game foe; MVPs and more

  • Updated
Eric Bailey and Eli Lederman give their predictions for OU's Big 12 Championship game opponent; Offensive MVP (other than quarterback Dillon Gabriel) and more.

Sports Writer Eli Lederman:

Sports Writer Eric Bailey:

OU beat Writer

I came to the Tulsa World as an intern in 2019, returned in Aug. 2021 and now cover the Sooners with Eric Bailey. I'm a New Yorker, a graduate of the University of Missouri and an avid soccer (read: fútbol) fan. Let's talk: eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

