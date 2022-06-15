 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OU Sports Extra podcast: Omaha and a national title: An exciting time to be an OU fan

New to the OU beat, Eli Lederman has already seen a national title in softball. He called the Women's College World Series one of the best events he ever staffed. Now, the OU baseball team takes center stage in the College World Series. Plus, a little on football recruiting. He and Eric Bailey discuss all the excitement at OU.

