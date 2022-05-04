 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

OU Sports Extra podcast: Offseason transfer portal talk; OU Caravan in Tulsa; plus Bedlam softball series preview

  • Updated
  • 0

In this week's podcast, Guerin Emig, Eli Lederman and Eric Bailey recap the OU Caravan stop in Tulsa on April 28 and preview the three-game Bedlam softball series hosted by the Sooners.

Also discussed:

  • Head football coach Brent Venables a lot of fun at the OU Caravan hosted by Tulsa's Cain's Ballroom.
  • Head men's basketball coach Porter Moser talks about needing to rebuild the OU roster once again but did not seemed upbeat about the challenge.
  • Great chemistry between the two basketball coaches, Moser and women's coach Jennie Baranczyk
  • Great reception from fans for athletic director Joe Castiglione at the OU Caravan as well
  • It's not just about what will happen with the Sooners move from the Big 12 to the SEC with Texas, but also when that move will happen. BYU, UCF, Houston and Cincinnati's moves will likely be in 2023
  • The latest on the transfer portal for men's basketball and football. Like NIL, the portal is good for players
  • Previewing the three-game Bedlam softball series that begins Thursday, May 5 in Norman. Which unknown player will step up for the Sooners this year?
  • Will the Bedlam softball series continue when OU moves to the SEC? Where will those games be hosted?
  • Join us Aug. 2 as we honor the best in area high school sports at the annual All-World Awards banquet, presented by Bill Knight Automotive. Get your tickets here.

People are also reading…

Related content:

Guerin Emig: Brent Venables picks no SEC fights in Tulsa, does state of Sooners' future: 'So the stakes get a little higher. Good. We’re bringing our chips'

'Moving on': Porter Moser and OU surprised by Umoja Gibson's exit, ready to continue building for 2022-23

Energetic Brent Venables enjoys 'fist-bump' moment with Sooner fans at Cain's Ballroom

Oklahoma's 'motivated' following first season under Jennie Baranczyk

Guerin Emig: Joe Castiglione among dignitaries worried about NIL's misuse, college sports' sustainability as result

A look at OU, OSU, TU and ORU men's basketball transfers announced during the 2022 offseason

A look at OU, OSU and TU football transfers announced during the 2022 offseason

Guerin Emig: OU will eventually leave Big 12, but Bedlam softball must be here to stay

Rylie Boone's patience, perseverance pays off with special season for Sooners

Thursday’s Bedlam softball opener moves to ESPN

'We'll see': Elish's return to the pitcher's circle in the air ahead of crucial Bedlam series at OU

Sports Columnist Guerin Emig: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories

Sports Writer Eli Lederman: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories

Sports Writer Eric Bailey: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Columnist

I'm the proud father of Gretchen and Holden. Devoted husband to Christy, who has been my best friend since biology class at Booker T. Washington. I covered the OU Sooners for 15 years. That was both challenging and rewarding. Now I get to write columns.

OU beat Writer

I came to the Tulsa World as an intern in 2019, returned in Aug. 2021 and now cover the Sooners with Eric Bailey. I'm a New Yorker, a graduate of the University of Missouri and an avid soccer (read: fútbol) fan. Let's talk: eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Golfer praised for discussing her period during interview

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert