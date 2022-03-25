OU Sports Extra podcast: No wasted movement in Sooners spring practices

In this week's podcast, Guerin Emig and Eric Bailey talk about the opening spring practices under new head football coach Brent Venables. Sooners fans can anticipate a fast-paced offense once again under the new coaching staff, from early observations and player interviews
Plus, OU's new left-handed quarterback Dillon Gabriel; looking back on the seasons of men's and women's basketball under first-year head coaches; and softball and baseball open Big 12 Conference play against Baylor.
Sports Columnist Guerin Emig: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories Sports Writer Eric Bailey: | Email | Twitter Follow his stories
Photos: OU football's first spring practice of 2022
Oklahoma Assistant Head Coach and Wide Receivers coach Cale Gundy during the opening spring football practice at the Everest Training Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Alonzo J. Adams for The Tulsa World.
Oklahoma Running Backs coach DeMarco Murray during the opening spring football practice at the Everest Training Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Alonzo J. Adams for The Tulsa World.
Oklahoma quarterback Nick Evers during the opening spring football practice at the Everest Training Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Alonzo J. Adams for The Tulsa World.
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel during the opening spring football practice at the Everest Training Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Alonzo J. Adams for The Tulsa World.
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables talks to quarterback Nick Evers during the opening spring football practice at the Everest Training Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Alonzo J. Adams for The Tulsa World.
Oklahoma wide receiver Jalil Farooq (3) during the opening spring football practice at the Everest Training Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Alonzo J. Adams for The Tulsa World.
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables watches the quarterbacks workout during the opening spring football practice at the Everest Training Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Alonzo J. Adams for The Tulsa World.
Oklahoma quarterback Dillion Gabriel during the opening spring football practice at the Everest Training Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Alonzo J. Adams for The Tulsa World.
Oklahoma Offensive Coordinator Jeff Lebby during the opening spring football practice at the Everest Training Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Alonzo J. Adams for The Tulsa World.
Oklahoma running back Marcus Major (24) during the opening spring football practice at the Everest Training Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Alonzo J. Adams for The Tulsa World.
Oklahoma quarterback Dillion Gabriel during the opening spring football practice at the Everest Training Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Alonzo J. Adams for The Tulsa World.
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables watches the quarterbacks workout during the opening spring football practice at the Everest Training Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Alonzo J. Adams for The Tulsa World.
Oklahoma quarterback Micah Bowens during the opening spring football practice at the Everest Training Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Alonzo J. Adams for The Tulsa World.
Oklahoma quarterback Ben Harris during the opening spring football practice at the Everest Training Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Alonzo J. Adams for The Tulsa World.
Oklahoma wide receiver Jalil Farooq (3) during the opening spring football practice at the Everest Training Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Alonzo J. Adams for The Tulsa World.
Oklahoma Director of Sports Enhancement and Strength and Conditioning Jerry Schmidt works with the team during the opening spring football practice at the Everest Training Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Alonzo J. Adams for The Tulsa World.
Oklahoma Offensive Coordinator Jeff Lebby during the opening spring football practice at the Everest Training Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Alonzo J. Adams for The Tulsa World.
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables talks to the team during the opening spring football practice at the Everest Training Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Alonzo J. Adams for The Tulsa World.
Oklahoma Defensive Coordinator Ted Roof runs his players through drills during the opening spring football practice at the Everest Training Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Alonzo J. Adams for The Tulsa World.
Oklahoma Defensive Coordinator Ted Roof works with the team during the opening spring football practice at the Everest Training Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Alonzo J. Adams for The Tulsa World.
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) goes through drills during the opening spring football practice at the Everest Training Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Alonzo J. Adams for The Tulsa World.
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables talks to the team during the opening spring football practice at the Everest Training Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Alonzo J. Adams for The Tulsa World.
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) goes through drills during the opening spring football practice at the Everest Training Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Alonzo J. Adams for The Tulsa World.
Oklahoma quarterback Dillion Gabriel during the opening spring football practice at the Everest Training Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Alonzo J. Adams for The Tulsa World.
Oklahoma Defensive Coordinator Ted Roof runs his players through drills during the opening spring football practice at the Everest Training Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Alonzo J. Adams for The Tulsa World.
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) goes through drills during the opening spring football practice at the Everest Training Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Alonzo J. Adams for The Tulsa World.
Oklahoma Co-Defensive Coordinator Jay Valai works with the team during the opening spring football practice at the Everest Training Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Alonzo J. Adams for The Tulsa World.
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel during the opening spring football practice at the Everest Training Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Alonzo J. Adams for The Tulsa World.
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) goes through drills during the opening spring football practice at the Everest Training Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Alonzo J. Adams for The Tulsa World.
Oklahoma Defensive Coordinator Ted Roof works with the team during the opening spring football practice at the Everest Training Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Alonzo J. Adams for The Tulsa World.
Oklahoma quarterbacks Nick Evers (7) and Dillion Gabriel (8) run during the opening spring football practice at the Everest Training Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Alonzo J. Adams for The Tulsa World.
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables talks to his team during the opening spring football practice at the Everest Training Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Alonzo J. Adams for The Tulsa World.
Oklahoma head football coach Brent Venables watches his team during the opening spring football practice at the Everest Training Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Alonzo J. Adams for The Tulsa World.
Oklahoma Defensive Coordinator Ted Roof works with the team during the opening spring football practice at the Everest Training Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Alonzo J. Adams for The Tulsa World.
