OU Sports Extra podcast: No wasted movement in Sooners spring practices

In this week's podcast, Guerin Emig and Eric Bailey talk about the opening spring practices under new head football coach Brent Venables. Sooners fans can anticipate a fast-paced offense once again under the new coaching staff, from early observations and player interviews

Plus, OU's new left-handed quarterback Dillon Gabriel; looking back on the seasons of men's and women's basketball under first-year head coaches; and softball and baseball open Big 12 Conference play against Baylor.

