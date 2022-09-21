 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

OU Sports Extra podcast: Kansas State caps a compelling week

  • Updated
  • 0

Guerin Emig and Eric Bailey recap and preview a compelling week for the Oklahoma Sooners, from a win over historic rival Nebraska to close the non-conference season, to Brent Venables taking on his alma mater to open Big 12 play. Plus, what the head coaches had to say about the Bedlam football series ending soon and OU athletic director Joe Castiglione on future non-conference scheduling.

Related

Guerin Emig: A day of change at OU-Nebraska portends promise for Sooners, despair for Huskers

What did we learn about the Sooners after three nonconference wins? What's the biggest questions?

People are also reading…

Guerin-teed it was quite a week: Barry Switzer with an OU-Nebraska postscript worth remembering

Venables vs K-State, Wildcats upset, Sooners' success in Big 12 openers: A look ahead at OU's Week 4 visit from Kansas State

Joe Castiglione discusses SEC move (before 2025?) and how it impacts OU's future nonconference scheduling

Bedlam is over for now. 'We’re moving on,' says OU AD Joe Castiglione

OU notebook: Sooners LB DaShaun White thinks Jaren Kanak can ‘win the Butkus before he leaves this place’

Guerin Emig: Strength of Brent Venables-Bill Snyder relationship outlasts trauma from their 24-year-old breakup

Contact us

Sports Writer Eli Lederman: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories

Sports Writer Eric Bailey: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories

Sports Columnist Guerin Emig: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Columnist

I'm the proud father of Gretchen and Holden. Devoted husband to Christy, who has been my best friend since biology class at Booker T. Washington. I covered the OU Sooners for 15 years. That was both challenging and rewarding. Now I get to write columns.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

OU defensive coordinator previews Kansas State: QB Adrian Martinez; RB Deuce Vaughn and more

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert