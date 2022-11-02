OU Sports Extra podcast: Injuries and returns ahead of Baylor bout; basketball seasons beginning

Remember when Baylor kicked a meaningless final field goal against the Sooners last season? Eli Lederman and Eric Bailey discuss injuries and returns for Billy Bowman, Jovantae Barnes, Damond Harmon, Marcus Major and Eric Gray leading into the Baylor game (televised by ESPN+). Plus, looking ahead to men's and women's basketball seasons, and softball schedule being announced with a premiere non-conference opponent.
