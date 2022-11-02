 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OU Sports Extra podcast: Injuries and returns ahead of Baylor bout; basketball seasons beginning

  Updated
Remember when Baylor kicked a meaningless final field goal against the Sooners last season? Eli Lederman and Eric Bailey discuss injuries and returns for Billy Bowman, Jovantae Barnes, Damond Harmon, Marcus Major and Eric Gray leading into the Baylor game (televised by ESPN+). Plus, looking ahead to men's and women's basketball seasons, and softball schedule being announced with a premiere non-conference opponent.

Sports Writer Eli Lederman: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories

Sports Writer Eric Bailey: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories

Subscribe to this podcast at: Apple | Google | Spotify

Nov. 1, 2022 video. The Oklahoma Sooners next face the Baylor Bears on Nov. 5. Video courtesy/OU Athletics

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

OU beat Writer

I came to the Tulsa World as an intern in 2019, returned in Aug. 2021 and now cover the Sooners with Eric Bailey. I'm a New Yorker, a graduate of the University of Missouri and an avid soccer (read: fútbol) fan. Let's talk: eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

