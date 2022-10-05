 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OU Sports Extra podcast: Injuries and issues leading into Texas week

Eli Lederman and Eric Bailey discuss OU's quarterback quandary leading into the Red River Showdown with Texas. Will Dillon Gabriel be healthy enough to play and if not, will Davis Beville, General Booty, or even Nick Evers get the call? Plus, how concerning is the lack of improvement between the losses to KSU and TCU?

