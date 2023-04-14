Eric and Eli gives updates on what they're seeing on OU spring football practice so far from the offensive and defensive lines (and their position coaches Bill Bedenbaugh and Todd Bates). Who are the most intriguing players on offense not named Jackson Arnold? How about two defensive newcomers to watch in P.J. Abawore and Dasan McCullough? Also, updates on the men's and women's basketball teams on the transfer portal front; and the latest on baseball, softball and gymnastics.