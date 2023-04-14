Eric and Eli gives updates on what they're seeing on OU spring football practice so far from the offensive and defensive lines (and their position coaches Bill Bedenbaugh and Todd Bates). Who are the most intriguing players on offense not named Jackson Arnold? How about two defensive newcomers to watch in P.J. Abawore and Dasan McCullough? Also, updates on the men's and women's basketball teams on the transfer portal front; and the latest on baseball, softball and gymnastics.
Sports Writer Eli Lederman: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories Sports Writer Eric Bailey: | Email | Twitter Follow his stories
| Apple | Google Spotify
April 10, 2023 video. The Sooners conclude spring football practice with April 22's annual game. Video by Eli Lederman, Tulsa World
Photos: OU spring football practice enters third week
Oklahoma Spring Football
Oklahoma wide receiver Nic Anderson during an NCAA college football spring practice, Monday, April 3, 2023, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
Oklahoma Spring Football
Oklahoma wide receiver Jalil Farooq during an NCAA college football spring practice, Monday, April 3, 2023, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
Oklahoma Spring Football
Oklahoma wide receiver Nic Anderson during an NCAA college football spring practice, Monday, April 3, 2023, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
Oklahoma Spring Football
Oklahoma wide receiver Jayden Gibson during an NCAA college football spring practice, Monday, April 3, 2023, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
Oklahoma Spring Football
Oklahoma wide receiver Major Melson during an NCAA college football spring practice, Monday, April 3, 2023, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
Oklahoma Spring Football
Oklahoma wide receiver Jalil Farooq during an NCAA college football spring practice, Monday, April 3, 2023, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
Oklahoma Spring Football
Oklahoma wide receiver Drake Stoops during an NCAA college football spring practice, Monday, April 3, 2023, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
Oklahoma Spring Football
Oklahoma wide receiver Cody Johnson during an NCAA college football spring practice, Monday, April 3, 2023, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
Oklahoma Spring Football
Oklahoma wide receiver Jayden Gibson during an NCAA college football spring practice, Monday, April 3, 2023, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
Oklahoma Spring Football
Oklahoma wide receiver Cody Johnson during an NCAA college football spring practice, Monday, April 3, 2023, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
Oklahoma Spring Football
Oklahoma wide receiver Major Melson during an NCAA college football spring practice, Monday, April 3, 2023, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
Oklahoma Spring Football
Oklahoma wide receiver Andrel Anthony during an NCAA college football spring practice, Monday, April 3, 2023, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
Oklahoma Spring Football
Oklahoma wide receiver Drake Stoops during an NCAA college football spring practice, Monday, April 3, 2023, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
Oklahoma Spring Football
Jeff Lebby, Oklahoma offensive coordinator, is pictured during an NCAA college football spring practice, Monday, April 3, 2023, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
