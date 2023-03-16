Eric and Eli talk about Porter Moser and Jenni Baranczyk two years into being head coaches at OU men's and women's basketball. The men missed the postseason, but the future looks promising with its expected roster for 2023-24. The women are once again in the NCAA Tournament, but the roster will be different next season with the loss of several senior leaders. Plus, update on the softball and baseball teams and spring football season.
March 8, 2023 video. The Sooners fell to the Oklahoma State Cowboys, which could potentially end their season. Video courtesy/Big 12 Conference
Photos: OSU defeats OU in Big 12 men's basketball tournament
