OU Sports Extra podcast: Favored over Nebraska, but lots of question marks

Nebraska will be the first road opponent of the Brent Venables era. Eric Bailey and Eli Lederman discuss the impact of Huskers coach Scott Frost's firing; former Texas quarterback Casey Thompson transferring to Nebraska; and more.
Sports Writer Eli Lederman: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories Sports Writer Eric Bailey: | Email | Twitter Follow his stories
Throwback Tulsa: OU hosted Nebraska in 'Game of the Century' in 1971
Game of the Century
Cover of Nov. 22, 1971 Sports Illustrated cover.
Game of the Century
Chuck Fairbanks, right, University of Oklahoma head football coach, welcomes Nebraska head coach Bob Devaney to Norman, Okla., on Nov. 24, 1971. AP File Photo
Game of the Century
OU Nebraska Football game in Norman, Okla in 1971. Tulsa World File
Game of the Century
OU Nebraska Football game in Norman, Okla in 1971. Tulsa World File
Game of the Century
Nebraska's Johnny Rodgers. Football Game against OU in 1971. Tulsa World File
Game of the Century
Nebraska's Jeff Kinney (35) gets a block from fullback Maury Damkroger (46) as he scores from the 2 with 1:38 left in the 1971 "Game of the Century" at Norman, Okla. Kinney had taken a handoff from quarterback Jerry Tagge (left) to climax a 74-yard drive in 12 plays in Nebraska's 35-31 victory. Tulsa World File photo
Game of the Century
Johnny Rodgers, star wingback, opened the game with a 72-yard punt return. The Sooners came back and the score seesawed through to the closing minutes. The Huskers took only 5 minutes, 32 seconds to march 74 yards in 12 plays for the winning touchdown. When they turned the ball over to the Sooners, Oklahoma had 81 yards and only 1:38 to get there. They didn't. The final score: 35-31. Tulsa World File
Game of the Century
Oklahoma Nebraska 1971. Tulsa World File
Game of the Century
Tulsa World File photo of the 1971 Game of the Century between OU and Nebraska
Game of the Century
In the 1971 Game of the Century, quarterback Jerry Tagge (14) and top-ranked Nebraska defeated No. 2 Oklahoma 35-31 at Norman. Tulsa World File
Game of the Century
Oklahoma Nebraska 1971. Tulsa World File
Game of the Century
Three Oklahoma players, John Shelley (33) left, Ricky Stokes (46) and Clyde Powers (29) try to stop Nebraska's Johnny Rodgers (20) during the November 25, 1971 game between OU and Nebraska. Coming in from the left side is OU's Kenith Pope (28). Tulsa World File
Game of the Century
Nebraska players try to tackle OU's Jack Mildren during the the November 25, 1971 game between Oklahoma and Nebraska. Tulsa World File
Game of the Century
Oklahoma's Jon Harrison (12) catches a pass as Nebraska's Bill Kosch (24) tries to defend during the November 25, 1971 game between OU and Nebraska. Tulsa World File
Game of the Century
Nebraska's Rich Sanger (43) kicks the ball as OU's Kenith Pope (28) tries to block the kick during the November 25, 1971 game between Oklahoma and Nebraska. Tulsa World File
Game of the Century
Johnny Rodgers returns a punt for a touchdown during the 1971 Nebraska v OU football game in Norman. Photo contributed by Nebraska Sports Information.
Game of the Century
Johnny Rodgers returns a punt for a touchdown during the 1971 Nebraska v OU football game in Norman. Photo contributed by Nebraska Sports Information.
Game of the Century
Tulsa World front page of the November 26, 1971 featuring the game between Oklahoma and Nebraska.
OU football postgame interviews after 76-0 win; Nebraska preview
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!