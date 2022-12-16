 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OU Sports Extra podcast: Early signing preview: Recapping Jackson Arnold and Cayden Green interviews, plus transfer portal watch

We are coming down the homestretch leading up to early signing period. Eli Lederman and Eric Bailey discuss the gem of recruiting class, Denton Guyer quarterback Jackson Arnold, and how the rest of Brent Venables staff's first full run at recruiting is shaping up. This also includes transfer portal watching: Will former Oklahoma State defensive end Trace Ford enter up at OU?

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Omny Studio

5-star OU QB Jackson Arnold tells his story and why he picked the Sooners

How did Cayden Green commit to OU? With help from workout videos and former Sooners stars Creed Humphrey and Orlando Brown

Dec. 15, 2022 video. Early signing period begins Dec. 21. Video by Eli Lederman/Tulsa World.

