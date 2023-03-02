Eric and Eli talk more about basketball analyst Doc Sadler, who lives in a van outside OU’s Lloyd Noble Center, including what happened when tornadoes passed through the area last weekend, and his impact Sooners basketball during a difficult season. Also, the women's basketball team will win a share of the Big 12 title with a Bedlam win this weekend, but could also win the title outright with a Bedlam win, and Texas loss. Plus, updates on the NFL combine; the No. 1 vs No. 2 matchup in women's gymnastics and more.