OU Sports Extra podcast: Defining week for defense facing TCU

  • Updated
Eli Lederman and Eric Bailey recap the strange week so far after the first loss of the Brent Venables era. After uncharacteristic errors against Kansas State and "taking the good from the bad," can the Sooners  bounce back at TCU? It looks like there will be no off-weeks in the Big 12 this season. Plus, OU basketball season is nearly here.

