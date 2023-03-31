"If they're not motivated by 6-7, then we messed up," OU defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis said. Eric and Eli talk about defensive depth --- and motivation --- as spring football practice continues. Plus, a recap of Thursday's Pro Day and which players have NFL potential. Also, the latest on quarterback Jackson Arnold, softball, baseball and gymnastics.
Subscribe to this podcast at:
| Apple | Google Spotify
Sports Writer Eli Lederman: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories Sports Writer Eric Bailey: | Email | Twitter Follow his stories
Subscribe to this podcast at:
| Apple | Google Spotify
Photos: 2023 OU Pro Day
OU Football Pro Day
Jeffery Johnson runs a drill Oklahoma football pro day Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Norman, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Football Pro Day
Marvin Mims runs a route during Oklahoma football pro day Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Norman, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Football Pro Day
Eric Gray runs a drill during Oklahoma football pro day Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Norman, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Football Pro Day
runs a drill during Oklahoma football pro day Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Norman, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Football Pro Day
Marvin Mims catches a pass during Oklahoma football pro day Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Norman, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Football Pro Day
Jalen Redmond runs a drill during Oklahoma football pro day Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Norman, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Football Pro Day
Marvin Mims catches a pass during Oklahoma football pro day Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Norman, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Football Pro Day
Eric Gray catches a pass during Oklahoma football pro day Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Norman, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Football Pro Day
Chris Murray(left) and Anton Harrison run a drill during Oklahoma football pro day Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Norman, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Football Pro Day
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel and coach Brent Venables talk during Oklahoma football pro day Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Norman, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Football Pro Day
Eric Gray runs a drill during Oklahoma football pro day Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Norman, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Football Pro Day
Justin Broiles runs the 40 during Oklahoma football pro day Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Norman, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Football Pro Day
Jeffery Johnson runs the 40 during Oklahoma football pro day Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Norman, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Football Pro Day
Brayden Willis runs a drill during Oklahoma football pro day Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Norman, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Football Pro Day
Dashaun White does the vertical jump during Oklahoma football pro day Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Norman, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Football Pro Day
Brayden Willis does the vertical jump during Oklahoma football pro day Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Norman, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Football Pro Day
Eric Gray runs a drill during Oklahoma football pro day Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Norman, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Football Pro Day
Jalen Redmond runs a drill during Oklahoma football pro day Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Norman, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Football Pro Day
Bentaviouis Thompson runs a drill during Oklahoma football pro day Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Norman, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Football Pro Day
Marvin Mims runs a route during Oklahoma football pro day Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Norman, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Football Pro Day
Eric Gray runs a drill during Oklahoma football pro day Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Norman, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Football Pro Day
Brayden Willis speaks to journalists at Oklahoma football pro day Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Norman, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Football Pro Day
Trey Morrison runs a drill during Oklahoma football pro day Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Norman, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Football Pro Day
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel and coach Brent Venables watch Oklahoma football pro day Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Norman, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Football Pro Day
Gabe Brkic kicks field goals during Oklahoma football pro day Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Norman, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Football Pro Day
Chris Murray runs the 40 during Oklahoma football pro day Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Norman, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Football Pro Day
Trey Morrison does the broad jump during Oklahoma football pro day Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Norman, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Football Pro Day
Marvin Mims prepares to run a route during Oklahoma football pro day Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Norman, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Football Pro Day
Gabe Brkic kicks field goals during Oklahoma football pro day Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Norman, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Football Pro Day
Chris Murray runs the 40 during Oklahoma football pro day Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Norman, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Football Pro Day
Anton Harrison runs a drill during Oklahoma football pro day Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Norman, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Football Pro Day
CJ Coldon runs a drill during Oklahoma football pro day Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Norman, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Football Pro Day
runs a drill during Oklahoma football pro day Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Norman, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Football Pro Day
Eric Gray runs a drill during Oklahoma football pro day Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Norman, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Football Pro Day
Eric Gray runs a drill during Oklahoma football pro day Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Norman, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Football Pro Day
Brayden Willis runs a drill during Oklahoma football pro day Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Norman, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Football Pro Day
Trey Morrison runs a drill during Oklahoma football pro day Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Norman, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Football Pro Day
Jalen Redmond runs a drill during Oklahoma football pro day Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Norman, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Football Pro Day
Jeffery Johnson runs a drill Oklahoma football pro day Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Norman, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Football Pro Day
Jalen Redmond runs a drill during Oklahoma football pro day Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Norman, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Football Pro Day
Chris Murray(left) and Anton Harrison run a drill during Oklahoma football pro day Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Norman, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Football Pro Day
Anton Harrison runs a drill during Oklahoma football pro day Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Norman, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Football Pro Day
Eric Gray runs a drill during Oklahoma football pro day Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Norman, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Football Pro Day
Bentaviouis Thompson runs a drill during Oklahoma football pro day Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Norman, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Football Pro Day
Eric Gray runs a drill during Oklahoma football pro day Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Norman, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Football Pro Day
Marvin Mims prepares to run a route during Oklahoma football pro day Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Norman, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Football Pro Day
Eric Gray catches a pass during Oklahoma football pro day Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Norman, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Football Pro Day
Marvin Mims runs a route during Oklahoma football pro day Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Norman, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Football Pro Day
Marvin Mims runs a route during Oklahoma football pro day Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Norman, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Football Pro Day
Marvin Mims catches a pass during Oklahoma football pro day Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Norman, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Football Pro Day
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel and coach Brent Venables watch Oklahoma football pro day Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Norman, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Football Pro Day
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel and coach Brent Venables talk during Oklahoma football pro day Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Norman, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Football Pro Day
Marvin Mims catches a pass during Oklahoma football pro day Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Norman, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Football Pro Day
Gabe Brkic kicks field goals during Oklahoma football pro day Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Norman, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Football Pro Day
Gabe Brkic kicks field goals during Oklahoma football pro day Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Norman, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Football Pro Day
Brayden Willis speaks to journalists at Oklahoma football pro day Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Norman, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Football Pro Day
Trey Morrison does the broad jump during Oklahoma football pro day Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Norman, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Football Pro Day
Dashaun White does the vertical jump during Oklahoma football pro day Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Norman, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Football Pro Day
Brayden Willis does the vertical jump during Oklahoma football pro day Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Norman, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Football Pro Day
Chris Murray runs the 40 during Oklahoma football pro day Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Norman, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Football Pro Day
Justin Broiles runs the 40 during Oklahoma football pro day Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Norman, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Football Pro Day
Jeffery Johnson runs the 40 during Oklahoma football pro day Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Norman, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Football Pro Day
CJ Coldon runs a drill during Oklahoma football pro day Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Norman, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Football Pro Day
Chris Murray runs the 40 during Oklahoma football pro day Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Norman, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Football Pro Day
NFL team scouts watch as Dashaun White runs the 40 during Oklahoma football pro day Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Norman, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Football Pro Day
Trey Morrison runs a drill during Oklahoma football pro day Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Norman, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Football Pro Day
Dashaun White runs a drill during Oklahoma football pro day Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Norman, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Football Pro Day
Dashaun White runs a drill during Oklahoma football pro day Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Norman, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Football Pro Day
Jeffery Johsnon runs a drill during Oklahoma football pro day Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Norman, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Football Pro Day
Brayden Willis runs a drill during Oklahoma football pro day Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Norman, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Football Pro Day
Justin Broiles runs a drill during Oklahoma football pro day Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Norman, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OU Football Pro Day
Justin Broiles runs a drill during Oklahoma football pro day Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Norman, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now: Tulsaworld.com/subscribe
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!