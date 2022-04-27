 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OU Sports Extra podcast: Can Dillon Gabriel impact program like Baker Mayfield once did?

  • Updated
In this week's podcast, Guerin Emig, Eli Lederman and Eric Bailey recap Saturday's annual spring game and more.

Also discussed:

  • OU fans embrace Baker Mayfield on his return for the Heisman Park statue unveiling
  • How Dillon Gabriel and Jeff Lebby must lead the Sooners' offense like Baker Mayfield and Lincoln Riley once did
  • Coach Venables seeking a "good fit" to add to quarterback depth in the transfer portal

  • Would former Baylor starting quarterback Gerry Bohanon transfer to OU potentially?

  • WR Cody Jackson enters transfer portal. Which players could also potentially leave?

  • Which Sooners will be picked in the NFL Draft first?
  • Bedlam softball is coming next week, which will be a matchup between two programs that were in the Women's College World Series last season and are once again in the top 10 in rankings.
