OU Sports Extra podcast: Can Dillon Gabriel impact program like Baker Mayfield once did?

In this week's podcast, Guerin Emig, Eli Lederman and Eric Bailey recap Saturday's annual spring game and more.
Photos: Red defeats White in the OU Spring Game in Norman
Oklahoma Spring Game
Oklahoma tight end Brayden Willis (9) blocks while running back Eric Gray (0) loses his helmet while attempting to score a touchdown during the Oklahoma spring game in Norman. on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma Spring Game
Oklahoma quarterback Nick Evers (7) attempts gather a high snap during the Oklahoma spring game in Norman. on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma Spring Game
Oklahoma fans cheer during the Oklahoma spring game in Norman. on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma Spring Game
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables sings the Oklahoma Alma mater with players during the Oklahoma spring game in Norman. on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma Spring Game
Oklahoma Assistant Head Coach Cale Gundy watches players as they go through drills during the Oklahoma spring game in Norman. on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma Spring Game
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables high fives players during stretches during the Oklahoma spring game in Norman. on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma Spring Game
Oklahoma safety Justin Harrington (37) tackles wide receiver Drake Stoops (12) during the Oklahoma spring game in Norman. on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma Spring Game
Oklahoma tight end Brayden Willis (9) blocks while running back Eric Gray (0) loses his helmet while attempting to score a touchdown during the Oklahoma spring game in Norman. on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma Spring Game
Oklahoma defensive back Damond Harmon (17) tackles running back Eric Gray (0) during the Oklahoma spring game in Norman. on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma Spring Game
Oklahoma quarterback Dillion Gabriel (8) runs onto the field during the Oklahoma spring game in Norman. on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma Spring Game
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables talks to players during stretches during the Oklahoma spring game in Norman. on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma Spring Game
Oklahoma quarterback Nick Evers (7) attempts gather a high snap during the Oklahoma spring game in Norman. on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma Spring Game
Oklahoma quarterback Ralph Rucker (19) passes the ball during the Oklahoma spring game in Norman. on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma Spring Game
Oklahoma tight end Jason Llewellyn (87) pulls in a pass during the Oklahoma spring game in Norman. on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma Spring Game
Oklahoma running back Eric Gray (0) runs the ball during the Oklahoma spring game in Norman. on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma Spring Game
Oklahoma cornerback Trey Morrison (6) hits Oklahoma quarterback Nick Evers (7) during the Oklahoma spring game in Norman. on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma Spring Game
Oklahoma offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh coaches players during drills during the Oklahoma spring game in Norman. on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma Spring Game
Oklahoma defensive tackle Jeffery Johnson (77) fights off a block during the Oklahoma spring game in Norman. on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma Spring Game
Oklahoma quarterback Nick Evers (7) laughs while putting his pads during the Oklahoma spring game in Norman. on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma Spring Game
Oklahoma cornerback Woodi Washington (0) tackles tight end Kaden Helms (18) during the Oklahoma spring game in Norman. on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma Spring Game
Oklahoma quarterback Micah Bowens (5) spins a football during drills during the Oklahoma spring game in Norman. on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma Spring Game
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables watches his team play during the Oklahoma spring game in Norman. on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma Spring Game
Oklahoma defensive back Key Lawrence (12) tackles wide receiver Drake Stoops (12) during the Oklahoma spring game in Norman. on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma Spring Game
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables runs onto the field during the Oklahoma spring game in Norman. on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma Spring Game
Oklahoma quarterback Dillion Gabriel (8) during the Oklahoma spring game in Norman. on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma Spring Game
Former Oklahoma running back Adrian Peterson stands with former Oklahoma players during the Oklahoma spring game in Norman. on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma Spring Game
Oklahoma quarterback Dillion Gabriel (8) catches a ball during drills during the Oklahoma spring game in Norman. on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma Spring Game
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables talks to fans during the Oklahoma spring game in Norman. on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma Spring Game
Oklahoma defensive lineman Jordan Kelley (88) and defensive end Jonah Laluu (8) wrap up quarterback Micah Bowens (5) during the Oklahoma spring game in Norman. on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma Spring Game
Former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops hugs Heisman Trophy winner and former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield during the Oklahoma spring game in Norman. on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma Spring Game
Oklahoma President Joseph Harroz Jr. stands during a statue unveiling ceremony during the Oklahoma spring game in Norman. on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma Spring Game
Heisman Trophy winner and former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray hugs Heisman Trophy winner and former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield during the Oklahoma spring game in Norman. on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma Spring Game
Former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops hugs Heisman Trophy winner and former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield during the Oklahoma spring game in Norman. on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma Spring Game
Heisman Trophy winner and former Oklahoma running back Steve Owens claps during a statue unveiling ceremony during the Oklahoma spring game in Norman. on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma Spring Game
Heisman Trophy winners Steve Owens, Jason White, Baker Mayfield, and Kyler Murray pose for a photo during the Oklahoma spring game in Norman. on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma Spring Game
A statue of Heisman Trophy winner and former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield sits in Heisman Park during the Oklahoma spring game in Norman. on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma Spring Game
Heisman Trophy winner and former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield holds up the number one during a statue unveiling ceremony during the Oklahoma spring game in Norman. on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma Spring Game
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables takes a photo with former Oklahoma players during the Oklahoma spring game in Norman. on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma Spring Game
Oklahoma defensive end Ethan Downs (40) attempts to tackle running back Tawee Walker (29) during the Oklahoma spring game in Norman. on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma Spring Game
Heisman Trophy winners Steve Owens, Jason White, Baker Mayfield, and Kyler Murray pose for a photo during the Oklahoma spring game in Norman. on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma Spring Game
Oklahoma fans stand during the playing of the National Anthem during the Oklahoma spring game in Norman. on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma Spring Game
Oklahoma quarterback Dillion Gabriel (8) jogs into the locker room before the Oklahoma spring game in Norman. on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma Spring Game
Oklahoma defensive back Damond Harmon (17) tackles running back Tawee Walker (29) during the Oklahoma spring game in Norman. on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma Spring Game
Oklahoma defensive end Marcus Stripling (33) holds offensive lineman Anton Harrison (71) during the Oklahoma spring game in Norman. on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma Spring Game
Heisman Trophy winner and former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield speaks during a statue unveiling ceremony during the Oklahoma spring game in Norman. on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma Spring Game
Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby talks to quarterback Dillion Gabriel (8) before the Oklahoma spring game in Norman. on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma Spring Game
Oklahoma players staff link arms as they walk across the field before the Oklahoma spring game in Norman. on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma Spring Game
A statue of Heisman Trophy winner and former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield sits in Heisman Park during the Oklahoma spring game in Norman. on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma Spring Game
Former Oklahoma linebacker Brian Bosworth talks to a fan before the Oklahoma spring game in Norman. on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma Spring Game
Oklahoma linebacker T.D. Roof (18) tackles running back Tawee Walker (29) during the Oklahoma spring game in Norman. on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma Spring Game
Oklahoma players staff link arms as they walk across the field before the Oklahoma spring game in Norman. on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma Spring Game
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables claps while former Oklahoma players behind him during the Oklahoma spring game in Norman. on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma Spring Game
Former Oklahoma running back Adrian Peterson talks to alumni before the Oklahoma spring game in Norman. on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
