OU Sports Extra podcast: Buy-in level from recruits ahead of Bedlam

Eli Lederman and Eric Bailey discuss if Bedlam (overall record 90-19-7 in favor of OU) is actually a rivalry for the Sooners. Also, football early signing period begins Dec. 21. Looking ahead to 2023 recruiting, including Kansas City-area commits Adepoju Adebawore and Cayden Green, plus Texas A&M flip and 5-star defensive line David Hicks, who reportedly will also be attending Bedlam.