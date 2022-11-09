 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OU Sports Extra podcast: Biggest chance at bowl eligibility?

It is get-bowl-eligible November instead of Championship November for the Sooners, and this weekend at Morgantown might be OU's best chance to get its sixth win the rest of this season. Eli Lederman and Eric Bailey discuss how West Virginia is an opportunity for a "get-right game" for Oklahoma. Also an update on recruiting as OU football is six weeks from Signing Day; the start of men's and women's basketball seasons and more.

OU beat Writer

I came to the Tulsa World as an intern in 2019, returned in Aug. 2021 and now cover the Sooners with Eric Bailey. I'm a New Yorker, a graduate of the University of Missouri and an avid soccer (read: fútbol) fan. Let's talk: eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

