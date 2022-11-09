OU Sports Extra podcast: Biggest chance at bowl eligibility?

It is get-bowl-eligible November instead of Championship November for the Sooners, and this weekend at Morgantown might be OU's best chance to get its sixth win the rest of this season. Eli Lederman and Eric Bailey discuss how West Virginia is an opportunity for a "get-right game" for Oklahoma. Also an update on recruiting as OU football is six weeks from Signing Day; the start of men's and women's basketball seasons and more.