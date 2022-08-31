OU Sports Extra podcast: Big 12 predictions

Eric Bailey and Eli Lederman give their predictions for OU's Big 12 Championship game opponent; Offensive MVP (other than quarterback Dillon Gabriel) and more.
Photos: OU football practice
Oklahoma Football
Oklahoma coach Brent Venables gestures during the NCAA college football team's practice Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
Oklahoma Football
Oklahoma coach Brent Venables gestures during the team's NCAA college football practice Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
Oklahoma Football
Oklahoma coach Brent Venables watches players during a drill at the NCAA college football team's practice Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
Oklahoma Football
Oklahoma's Drake Stoops catches a pass during the NCAA college football team's practice Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
Oklahoma Football
Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby watches the team's NCAA college football practice Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
Oklahoma Football
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel throws as offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, right, watches during the team's NCAA college football practice Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
Oklahoma Football
Oklahoma defensive coordinator Ted Roof watches the team's NCAA college football practice Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
Oklahoma Football
Oklahoma's Daniel Parker catches a pass during an NCAA college football practice Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
Oklahoma Football
Oklahoma's Davion Woolen during an NCAA college football practice Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
Oklahoma Football
Oklahoma's Gavin Freeman during an NCAA college football practice Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
Oklahoma Football
Oklahoma's Dallas Dudley during an NCAA college football practice Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
Oklahoma Football
Oklahoma's Theo Wease during an NCAA college football practice Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
Oklahoma Football
Oklahoma's Theo Wease during an NCAA college football practice Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
Oklahoma Football
Oklahoma's Jayden Gibson during an NCAA college football practice Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
Oklahoma Football
Oklahoma's Jayden Gibson during an NCAA college football practice Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
Oklahoma Football
Oklahoma's Jayden Gibson during an NCAA college football practice Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
Oklahoma Football
Oklahoma's Micah Bowens throws during an NCAA college football practice Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
Oklahoma Football
Oklahoma's Jayden Gibson during an NCAA college football practice Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
Oklahoma Football
Oklahoma's Dillon Gabriel during an NCAA college football practice Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
Oklahoma Football
Oklahoma defensive coordinator Ted Roof during an NCAA college football practice Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
Oklahoma Football
Oklahoma's Nic Anderson during an NCAA college football practice Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
Oklahoma Football
Oklahoma's LV Bunkley-Shelton (6) catches a pass in front of teammate Marvin Mims (17) during an NCAA college football practice Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
Oklahoma Football
Oklahoma's Gavin Freeman during an NCAA college football practice Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
Oklahoma Football
Oklahoma's Nic Anderson catches a pass during an NCAA college football practice Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
Oklahoma Football
Oklahoma's J.J. Hester during an NCAA college football practice Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
