OU Sports Extra podcast: Baker Mayfield excitement; Brent Venables expectations

In this week's podcast, Guerin Emig, Eli Lederman and Eric Bailey talk spring football practice excitement leading into Saturday's annual spring game:

  • Baker Mayfield Heisman Park statue unveiling at Saturday's halftime
  • Coach Venables talking about taking the football program "from good to great" when references to Clemson
  • Open media access to Sooners football practices so far this spring
  • Anticipated attendance on Saturday --- will it top the 52K that were at Owen Field four years ago?
  • Which players, aside from new quarterback Dillon Gabriel, can fans look forward to seeing the most during the spring game?

Related content:

When did Brent Venables realize that Baker Mayfield was not a 'J.A.G' (just a guy)?

Guerin Emig: Brent Venables' quest to take Sooners 'from good to great' includes spring game spectacle

Guerin Emig: Now Texas football AND softball have everyone in a snit. But is it wasted fury?

'He has all my trust': A constant since 2013, Bedenbaugh remains a steady, vital force for OU

Chris Murray digesting Jeff Lebby's new offensive playbook after learning from two of sport's best - Chip Kelly and Lincoln Riley

Amid backfield uncertainty, DeMarco Murray likes what he's seeing from OU's running backs

T.D. Roof excited about playing for OU defensive coordinator and father Ted Roof

Sports Columnist Guerin Emig: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories

Sports Writer Eli Lederman: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories

Sports Writer Eric Bailey: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

Sports Columnist

I'm the proud father of Gretchen and Holden. Devoted husband to Christy, who has been my best friend since biology class at Booker T. Washington. I covered the OU Sooners for 15 years. That was both challenging and rewarding. Now I get to write columns.

OU beat Writer

I came to the Tulsa World as an intern in 2019, returned in Aug. 2021 and now cover the Sooners with Eric Bailey. I'm a New Yorker, a graduate of the University of Missouri and an avid fan of soccer (read: fútbol). Let's talk: eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

