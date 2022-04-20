OU Sports Extra podcast: Baker Mayfield excitement; Brent Venables expectations

In this week's podcast, Guerin Emig, Eli Lederman and Eric Bailey talk spring football practice excitement leading into Saturday's annual spring game:
Baker Mayfield Heisman Park statue unveiling at Saturday's halftime Coach Venables talking about taking the football program "from good to great" when references to Clemson Open media access to Sooners football practices so far this spring Anticipated attendance on Saturday --- will it top the 52K that were at Owen Field four years ago? Which players, aside from new quarterback Dillon Gabriel, can fans look forward to seeing the most during the spring game? Related content:
Photos: OU football's first spring practice of 2022
032322-tul-spt-oufoot
Oklahoma Assistant Head Coach and Wide Receivers coach Cale Gundy during the opening spring football practice at the Everest Training Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Alonzo J. Adams for The Tulsa World.
Alonzo J. Adams
032322-tul-spt-oufoot
Oklahoma Running Backs coach DeMarco Murray during the opening spring football practice at the Everest Training Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Alonzo J. Adams for The Tulsa World.
Alonzo J. Adams
032322-tul-spt-oufoot
Oklahoma quarterback Nick Evers during the opening spring football practice at the Everest Training Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Alonzo J. Adams for The Tulsa World.
Alonzo J. Adams
032322-tul-spt-oufoot
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel during the opening spring football practice at the Everest Training Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Alonzo J. Adams for The Tulsa World.
Alonzo J. Adams
032322-tul-spt-oufoot
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables talks to quarterback Nick Evers during the opening spring football practice at the Everest Training Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Alonzo J. Adams for The Tulsa World.
Alonzo J. Adams
032322-tul-spt-oufoot
Oklahoma wide receiver Jalil Farooq (3) during the opening spring football practice at the Everest Training Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Alonzo J. Adams for The Tulsa World.
Alonzo J. Adams
032322-tul-spt-oufoot
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables watches the quarterbacks workout during the opening spring football practice at the Everest Training Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Alonzo J. Adams for The Tulsa World.
Alonzo J. Adams
032322-tul-spt-oufoot
Oklahoma quarterback Dillion Gabriel during the opening spring football practice at the Everest Training Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Alonzo J. Adams for The Tulsa World.
Alonzo J. Adams
032322-tul-spt-oufoot
Oklahoma Offensive Coordinator Jeff Lebby during the opening spring football practice at the Everest Training Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Alonzo J. Adams for The Tulsa World.
Alonzo J. Adams
032322-tul-spt-oufoot
Oklahoma running back Marcus Major (24) during the opening spring football practice at the Everest Training Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Alonzo J. Adams for The Tulsa World.
Alonzo J. Adams
032322-tul-spt-oufoot
Oklahoma quarterback Dillion Gabriel during the opening spring football practice at the Everest Training Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Alonzo J. Adams for The Tulsa World.
Alonzo J. Adams
032322-tul-spt-oufoot
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables watches the quarterbacks workout during the opening spring football practice at the Everest Training Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Alonzo J. Adams for The Tulsa World.
Alonzo J. Adams
032322-tul-spt-oufoot
Oklahoma quarterback Micah Bowens during the opening spring football practice at the Everest Training Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Alonzo J. Adams for The Tulsa World.
Alonzo J. Adams
032322-tul-spt-oufoot
Oklahoma quarterback Ben Harris during the opening spring football practice at the Everest Training Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Alonzo J. Adams for The Tulsa World.
Alonzo J. Adams
032322-tul-spt-oufoot
Oklahoma wide receiver Jalil Farooq (3) during the opening spring football practice at the Everest Training Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Alonzo J. Adams for The Tulsa World.
Alonzo J. Adams
032322-tul-spt-oufoot
Oklahoma Director of Sports Enhancement and Strength and Conditioning Jerry Schmidt works with the team during the opening spring football practice at the Everest Training Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Alonzo J. Adams for The Tulsa World.
Alonzo J. Adams
032322-tul-spt-oufoot
Oklahoma Offensive Coordinator Jeff Lebby during the opening spring football practice at the Everest Training Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Alonzo J. Adams for The Tulsa World.
Alonzo J. Adams
032322-tul-spt-oufoot
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables talks to the team during the opening spring football practice at the Everest Training Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Alonzo J. Adams for The Tulsa World.
Alonzo J. Adams
032322-tul-spt-oufoot
Oklahoma Defensive Coordinator Ted Roof runs his players through drills during the opening spring football practice at the Everest Training Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Alonzo J. Adams for The Tulsa World.
Alonzo J. Adams
032322-tul-spt-oufoot
Oklahoma Defensive Coordinator Ted Roof works with the team during the opening spring football practice at the Everest Training Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Alonzo J. Adams for The Tulsa World.
Alonzo J. Adams
032322-tul-spt-oufoot
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) goes through drills during the opening spring football practice at the Everest Training Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Alonzo J. Adams for The Tulsa World.
Alonzo J. Adams
032322-tul-spt-oufoot
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables talks to the team during the opening spring football practice at the Everest Training Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Alonzo J. Adams for The Tulsa World.
Alonzo J. Adams
032322-tul-spt-oufoot
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) goes through drills during the opening spring football practice at the Everest Training Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Alonzo J. Adams for The Tulsa World.
Alonzo J. Adams
032322-tul-spt-oufoot
Oklahoma quarterback Dillion Gabriel during the opening spring football practice at the Everest Training Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Alonzo J. Adams for The Tulsa World.
Alonzo J. Adams
032322-tul-spt-oufoot
Oklahoma Defensive Coordinator Ted Roof runs his players through drills during the opening spring football practice at the Everest Training Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Alonzo J. Adams for The Tulsa World.
Alonzo J. Adams
032322-tul-spt-oufoot
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) goes through drills during the opening spring football practice at the Everest Training Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Alonzo J. Adams for The Tulsa World.
Alonzo J. Adams
032322-tul-spt-oufoot
Oklahoma Co-Defensive Coordinator Jay Valai works with the team during the opening spring football practice at the Everest Training Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Alonzo J. Adams for The Tulsa World.
Alonzo J. Adams
032322-tul-spt-oufoot
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel during the opening spring football practice at the Everest Training Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Alonzo J. Adams for The Tulsa World.
Alonzo J. Adams
032322-tul-spt-oufoot
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) goes through drills during the opening spring football practice at the Everest Training Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Alonzo J. Adams for The Tulsa World.
Alonzo J. Adams
032322-tul-spt-oufoot
Oklahoma Defensive Coordinator Ted Roof works with the team during the opening spring football practice at the Everest Training Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Alonzo J. Adams for The Tulsa World.
Alonzo J. Adams
032322-tul-spt-oufoot
Oklahoma quarterbacks Nick Evers (7) and Dillion Gabriel (8) run during the opening spring football practice at the Everest Training Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Alonzo J. Adams for The Tulsa World.
Alonzo J. Adams
032322-tul-spt-oufoot
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables talks to his team during the opening spring football practice at the Everest Training Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Alonzo J. Adams for The Tulsa World.
Alonzo J. Adams
032322-tul-spt-oufoot
Oklahoma head football coach Brent Venables watches his team during the opening spring football practice at the Everest Training Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Alonzo J. Adams for The Tulsa World.
Alonzo J. Adams
032322-tul-spt-oufoot
Oklahoma Defensive Coordinator Ted Roof works with the team during the opening spring football practice at the Everest Training Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Alonzo J. Adams for The Tulsa World.
Alonzo J. Adams
A look inside OU football spring practice
