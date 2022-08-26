OU Sports Extra podcast: Anticipation for UTEP; secondary's 'cheetah' position

Excitement and anticipation as OU football's season opening game draws near, and fans can get a preview of UTEP a week in advance. Eli Lederman and Eric Bailey interviewed players and coaches this week and talked about their mindset after Cale Gundy's resignation earlier this month; when fans can expect a depth chart; and the "cheetah" position in the Sooners secondary.
I came to the Tulsa World as an intern in 2019, returned in Aug. 2021 and now cover the Sooners with Eric Bailey. I'm a New Yorker, a graduate of the University of Missouri and an avid soccer (read: fútbol) fan. Let's talk: eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com
Eight days after former Oklahoma assistant Cale Gundy resigned from the Sooners’ staff on Aug. 7, he spoke to the football program at Millwood High School Monday. On Tuesday, Falcons coach Darwin Franklin explained why.
Sooners safeties coach Brandon Hall has seen it in Billy Bowman from the start this offseason. Now as praise rolls in from fellow defensive backs all the way to Brent Venables, expectations for the second-year safety are steadily rising.
Who will hold kicks for Oklahoma's presumed opening-day kicker Zach Schmit is not yet certain. But certainly among the prominent candidates is punter Michael Turk, the sixth-year special-teamer who averaged 51.3 yards per attempt last fall.
In a new age of college athletics, Oklahoma quarterback General Booty is using his NIL as a force of good. And before his partnership with Oklahoma Children's Hospital became official, he first paid the hospital a visit.