 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story editor's pick

OU Sports Extra podcast: Anticipation for UTEP; secondary's 'cheetah' position

  • Updated
  • 0

Excitement and anticipation as OU football's season opening game draws near, and fans can get a preview of UTEP a week in advance. Eli Lederman and Eric Bailey interviewed players and coaches this week and talked about their mindset after Cale Gundy's resignation earlier this month; when fans can expect a depth chart; and the "cheetah" position in the Sooners secondary.

Related content:

Guerin Emig: Time to regain our senses shamefully lost in the aftermath of Cale Gundy's resignation

Guerin Emig mailbag: On Brent Venables, Cale Gundy and the emptiness of the term "woke"

People are also reading…

OU football notebook: Venables counting down days to opener (and when will depth chart be released?)

How OU QB General Booty found an NIL partnership with Oklahoma Children’s Hospital

Meet UTEP: Oklahoma’s Week 1 opponent

Contact us

Sports Writer Eli Lederman: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories

Sports Writer Eric Bailey: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

OU beat Writer

I came to the Tulsa World as an intern in 2019, returned in Aug. 2021 and now cover the Sooners with Eric Bailey. I'm a New Yorker, a graduate of the University of Missouri and an avid soccer (read: fútbol) fan. Let's talk: eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

OSU's Mike Gundy on quarterback depth: 'I'm comfortable with where we're at in that position'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert